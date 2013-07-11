* June same-store sales seen up 3.6 percent -Thomson Reuters
* Costco same-store sales up 6 percent, top Wall Street
forecast
* L Brands same-store sales flat, below expectations
By Jessica Wohl
July 11 Sales at U.S. retailers, including
Costco Wholesale Corp and the company that runs
Victoria's Secret, suggest that overall U.S. consumer spending
is improving while discretionary spending may remain under
pressure.
Analysts expect a 3.6 percent rise in June sales at stores
open at least a year across the 11 U.S. chains that report this
data each month, according to Thomson Reuters. That would be
stronger than the 3.4 percent increase seen in May 2013 and a
decline of 1.8 percent in June 2012.
According to Thomson Reuters, a 3 percent increase in
same-store sales reflects healthy consumer spending.
U.S. consumer sentiment improved in late June, ending the
month close to a nearly six-year high set in May, with the
optimism more marked among higher-income families.
Costco said its same-store sales rose 6 percent last month,
surpassing analysts' expectations of a 5.4 percent increase,
which were the highest expectations for any company reporting.
Members pay annual fees of up to $110 to shop at the chain's
cavernous warehouse stores.
"We get no sense from the company's results that it is
feeling any macroeconomic pressure at all," said Cowen & Co
analyst Faye Landes, who has a "market perform" rating on Costco
shares.
Sterne Agee analyst Charles Grom said visits to Costco's
warehouses remained strong at nearly 5 percent and that the
results surpassed expectations despite extreme heat on the West
Coast, which has kept shoppers away in the past.
Not all of the results were as strong as those from Costco.
L Brands Inc, the parent company of chains such as
Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, said same-store sales
were flat, missing Wall Street's expectations of a 2 percent
increase and the company's own forecast for a low-single digit
percentage rise.
Same-store sales at Victoria's Secret stores fell 1 percent
after rising 11 percent a year earlier.
Still, L Brands said sales of regularly priced merchandise
rose at Victoria's Secret, whose clearance discounts were not as
aggressive as a year earlier. The company expects its overall
July same-store sales to rise in a low-single digit range.
Same-store sales at teen chain Buckle Inc and
clothing and accessories retailer Cato Corp both missed
expectations.
Cato still expects its quarterly profit to decline as
same-store sales have been volatile so far this year, in part
because of economic uncertainty and unseasonable weather, said
Chief Executive Officer John Cato.
"We believe this uncertainty will continue, and we remain
cautious as we look toward the second half of the year," he
said.
On Wednesday, Family Dollar Stores Inc said it
expected its customers to remain under financial pressure and
hold back from purchases that are not absolutely necessary. The
discount chain expects its same-store sales to rise 2 percent
this quarter after increasing 2.9 percent in the three months
ended June 1.
At its peak in 2006, the monthly same-store sales index
included 68 companies led by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, making
it a much more significant gauge of consumer spending than the
current group of 11.
Gap Inc plans to report its June sales after the
market closes on Thursday afternoon.