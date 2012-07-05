* Costco, Macy's, Target, Kohl's miss expectations
* Limited, TJX, Saks among few winners
* Thomson Reuters index up 0.1 pct vs estimate 0.5 pct
* Trade group sees July same-store sales up 1-1.5 pct
* TJX shares up 3.5 pct, Walgreen down 0.5 pct
By Phil Wahba
July 5 Stubbornly high unemployment and anxiety
about the economy took a toll on top U.S. retailers' sales in
June, raising concerns that shoppers are penny-pinching ahead of
the back-to-school season.
Costco Wholesale Corp, Macy's Inc, Kohl's
Corp and Target Corp all reported disappointing
June sales at stores open at least a year.
"In part, this was a function of a macroeconomic environment
that is stagnant at best," Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren
said in statement.
A steady stream of weak economic reports, stubbornly high
unemployment and a volatile stock market hurt shoppers' morale
last month, underscored by a tumbling Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.
Lower-priced retailers, like TJX Cos Inc, which runs
the T.J. Maxx chain, and Ross Stores Inc, reported some
of the largest gains as shoppers looked for deals on
designer-brand clothes and home goods. Both retailers raised
their quarterly profit forecasts.
"In June, the consumer put on a very cautious hat, they
started pulling back," said Keith Jelinek, a director in
AlixPartners' global retail practice.
Sales for the 20 chains in the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
same-store sales index rose 0.1 percent, below the 0.5 percent
analysts expected, and well below the 6.7 percent pace a year
earlier.
Macy's reported a 1.2 percent increase, below expectations
of 1.9 percent. Target's 2.1 percent gain came in just below
analysts' projections.
Mid-tier department store chain Kohl's Corp reported
a 4.2 percent decline as overly cautious inventory management
led to a merchandise shortage, and the retailer failed to
capitalize on sales declines at rival J.C. Penney Co Inc
.
Still, Macy's, Target and Kohl's all maintained their
quarterly profit outlooks, sending their shares up in
late-morning trading, and helping to send the Standard & Poor's
Retail Index up 1.3 percent.
"The anticipated sales slowdown is here, but it isn't a
disaster," said Walter Stackow, an analyst with Manning &
Napier, which owns retail stocks. Stackow noted that shares have
been under pressure of late.
There were also hopeful signs in the U.S. labor market.
Private employers stepped up hiring in June, while the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits last week fell
by the most in two months.
The International Council of Shopping Centers forecast
same-store sales rising by 1 percent to 1.5 percent in July.
Macy's shares were up 3.6 percent, while Kohl's rose 7.3
percent. Other winners were TJX and Ross Stores, jumping 4
percent and 6 percent, respectively. Target was down 0.3
percent.
'JUNE WILL UNNERVE RETAILERS'
The weak June numbers at many large chains showed how
quickly shoppers can decide to put off spending -- and could
result in discounts during the upcoming back-to-school season,
when parents buy clothes and supplies for school-age children.
"June will unnerve retailers," said Chris Donnelly, global
managing director at Accenture's retail practice.
Adding to the risk, he said, retailers bought fall
merchandise in February, when the U.S. economic recovery seemed
more solid. If they have too much inventory, they may slash
prices, hurting gross margins.
"You're going to have a tough back-to-school season,"
Donnelly said.
Limited Brands Inc was a standout in June, reporting
a 7 percent same-store sales gain, led by its Victoria's Secret
lingerie chain -- easily beating the 2.4 percent estimate.
Shares jumped 6.5 percent.
Affluent shoppers appeared to be unscathed by the volatile
stock markets. Upscale chains Saks Inc and Nordstrom Inc
reported strong June sales, topping expectations.
But sales declined at drugstore chains Walgreen Co
and Rite Aid Corp, two of the largest retailers in the
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S index.
Walgreen has been struggling since January, when it stopped
filling prescriptions for members of pharmacy benefits manager
Express Scripts Holding Co. Still, Walgreen shares
rose nearly 1 percent.
Costco reported a companywide 3 percent increase in
same-store sales, below estimates of 3.7 percent, hurt by
unfavorable exchange rates. The warehouse club operator's U.S.
sales also came in below Wall Street views. The stock dipped 0.3
percent.