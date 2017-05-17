By Nandita Bose
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 17 German discount grocery chain
Lidl, which is opening its first U.S. stores this summer, said
its products would be up to 50 percent cheaper than competitors,
which are already caught up in a price war.
"This is the right time for us to enter the United States,"
Brendan Proctor, chief executive officer for Lidl U.S., told
Reuters at a media event in New York late on Tuesday. "We are
confident in our model. We adapt quickly, so it's not about
whether a market works for us but really about what we will do
to make it work."
Lidl, which runs 10,000 stores in 27 countries, and German
rival Aldi Inc have already upended Britain's
grocery retail market, hurting incumbents like Tesco Plc
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's ASDA supermarket
chain.
Lidl said it would open its first 20 U.S. stores in North
Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, starting on June 15.
Eighty more will follow in the United States within the first
year, which Procter said would create 5,000 jobs. .
Analysts estimate the company will have more than 330 U.S.
stores by 2020.
The stores will be 20,000 square feet in size and have only
six aisles. The retailer's in-house brands will account for 90
percent of the products.
The first 100 stores are newly constructed standalone retail
properties that Lidl owns and developed. The company is open to
leasing locations as it opens new stores, Proctor said.
As Reuters first reported, Wal-Mart is running price tests
in 11 U.S. states, pushing vendors to undercut rivals by 15
percent, and Aldi is aiming for prices 21 percent below its U.S.
competition.
