* Developers see value in community focus
* Rescuing dying malls; marketing is key
* Good Friday parade proves a point
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Nov 27 Macerich Co isn't
usually in the business of hosting religious processions in its
mall parking lots.
But when it allowed a Good Friday event featuring a costumed
Jesus, prisoners and Roman guards at a Phoenix mall last year,
hundreds of shoppers turned out from the heavily Hispanic
community, where re-enactments of the Stations of the Cross are
a major occasion.
The response proved to Macerich that its program to attract
the surrounding population to its malls was working.
A small but growing number of real estate owners and
developers are tapping into the same demographic change U.S.
politicians have begun to recognize.
Two ethnic groups - Hispanics and Asian-Americans - are
expected to see their population and buying power soar in the
coming years. And several demographic experts project that
non-Hispanic whites will be a minority nationally by 2040 or
2050.
If mall and shopping center owners fail to adapt to the
changing demographic make-up of the country, they risk seeing
their properties become mausoleums of a less-diverse American
past.
"It's a bunch of guys trying to build for a (white) world
that's no longer growing. But there are those individuals out
there that are seeing the growth in different ways. They're
picking it apart and making some big money off of it," said
James Chung, president of strategy and research firm Reach
Advisors.
Many developers focusing on ethnic shoppers have come to the
rescue of dying malls and shopping centers throughout the United
States.
In California, Primestor Development is transforming the
850,000-square-foot Baldwin Hill Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles
into an Hispanic-focused mall, plowing in up to $40 million for
renovations. Further south in Irvine, Diamond Development Group
has created Diamond Jamboree, with small service-oriented
tenants, such as doctors' offices, anchored by an Asian food
market. In Atlanta, a vacant 220,000-square-foot furniture store
has been converted into Global Mall, the largest U.S. mall
targeting consumers whose roots are in southern India.
DESERT SKY BRIGHTENS
Macerich is in the forefront of large, publicly traded mall
owners courting the growing numbers of ethnic shoppers. Two
years ago it teamed up with Legaspi Co, a consultant and
operator of Hispanic-oriented malls, to help Desert Sky Mall.
Occupancy at the Phoenix mall had fallen to 77 percent from over
90 percent as the demographic make-up of its trade area shifted.
Several changes were made, including converting a vacant
Mervyns store into a mercado - Spanish for market - with scores
of small shops and stands. Occupancy at the mall is now back up
to 90 percent.
With the success of Desert Sky, Macerich and Legaspi Co
President José de Jesús Legaspi created Vanguardia, a program
that includes marketing and renovations to transform malls
before their occupancy suffers.
"We aren't about to let good real estate go that way,"
Macerich Executive Vice President Eric Salo said.
José de Jesús Legaspi started more than 30 years ago helping
retailers reach Hispanic shoppers. His company operates or has
a stake in four malls and is eyeing a 700,000-square-foot mall
in Oklahoma City.
Transforming struggling malls has a lot to do with
marketing, including using bilingual staff, sending out direct
mail in both English and Spanish, and hosting events like
Mexican Independence Day.
MORE THAN DIM SUM AND CHIMICHANGAS
When building its Asian-focused, grocery-anchored shopping
centers, Diamond Development followed the engineering workforce,
which includes a heavy concentration of Asians. It found that
restaurants were in demand, and leases had to include clauses
prohibiting restaurants from copying each other's specialties.
But it takes more than adding a dim sum restaurant or
chimichangas to the food court to attract the growing U.S.
Hispanic and Asian populations.
Primestor, which has built or redeveloped more than 80
Hispanic-focused malls, shopping centers and strip malls, uses
research from Pew Hispanic Center and the U.S. Census, and
conducts town hall meetings to discover the types of retailers
an area lacks and to gauge demand.
"We're not in the build-it-and-they-will-come mentality,"
said Arturo Sneider, Primestor's chief executive. "We're in the
build-it-improve-it-because-they're-already-here mentality."
Developers of malls and shopping centers aimed at Hispanic
Americans say they often change the facilities' physical
appearance, transforming dull, fortress-like malls into festive,
colorful shopping centers. Because Latino families tend to be
larger, developers broaden the corridors and make common areas
bigger; because such families tend to be younger, there is more
demand for shoe and clothing stores - for growing children.
Third-generation Hispanic Americans add another
consideration. Like the American mainstream, they want the
latest consumer electronics and tend to like restaurants, such
as Chipotle Mexican Grill, that are popular with their
mainstream peers, Sneider said.
NO SUCH THING AS A CHINESE TIE
But what works for some ethnic groups doesn't necessarily
work for others. Seoul Plaza, a Korean marketplace billed as a
"mall within a mall" in Baltimore's Security Square Mall, did
not fare well in competition with other Asian markets in the
area. Many stores closed, and the plaza has been up for sale
since 2010.
In targeting Asian-American shoppers, merchants selling soft
goods such as clothing and toys tend to find the going tough,
said Steve Zuckerman, project manager at Diamond Development.
"The reason for that is there's really no such thing as a
Chinese necktie," Zuckerman said. "A Chinese guy, if he wants to
save money, he's going to go to Ross, Walmart. If he wants to
spend money, he'll go to Bloomingdale's or Nordstrom."
The Macerich-Legaspi Vanguardia program has been implemented
at six of Macerich's 59 malls, and aspects of it have been
employed to some degree at a few others.
"There's been enough financial success here that we're going
to continue to invest in this," Macerich's Salo said. "It's good
business."