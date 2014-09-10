(Repeats to fix formatting. No changes to text)
By Jilian Mincer
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Alison LePard, a 19-year-old
college sophomore from Wellesley, Massachusetts, says that when
she shops for clothes and accessories, her goal is a look that
is uniquely hers. So she does a lot of mixing and matching.
"I don't blindly follow what they put out," LePard said of
store displays. "I don't want to wear just one brand. I don't
want to be a stereotype."
She's hardly alone. Recent surveys have found that members
of the U.S. Millennial Generation - the roughly 80 million
Americans born between 1977 and 2000 - pride themselves on their
individuality, and shop accordingly.
Compared with their parents, millennials are far less likely
to identify with a political party or to formally affiliate with
a religion - key indicators of an independent streak - according
to Pew Research Center. As shoppers, they are less attached to
brands and more willing to create their own style, surveys by
Nielsen, The Boston Consulting Group and other researchers have
found.
This generational trait is forcing retailers to rethink
everything from their merchandise and marketing to their
dressing rooms and logos. Some companies, including H&M and
Urban Outfitters Inc, have ridden the individuality
wave while others, such as Abercrombie & Fitch and
Aeropostale, have been slow to react and are paying the
price.
At stake is the $600 billion millennials spend a year in the
United States, according to Accenture, a sum that's projected to
grow to an estimated $1.4 trillion in 2020, when the oldest of
the cohort will be 43. Millennial men spend twice as much a year
on apparel as non-millennial men, while millennial women
outspent other generations by a third, the consultants said.
Abercrombie's woes came into sharp relief last month when
the company said it was shrinking its well-known logo and
increasing its assortment of fashion for women, all to appeal
more to 16- to 22-year-olds who don't want to look like everyone
else. The move came after 10 straight declines in quarterly
same-store sales.
"They no longer want to be a walking billboard of a brand,"
said Michael Scheiner, an Abercrombie spokesman. "Individualism
is important to them, having their own sense of style."
Other companies are also adjusting their strategies to reach
this elusive group.
Gap Inc's new ad campaign, with the facetious tag
line, "dress normal," is all about creating an individual style,
the idea being that there is no normal. Aeropostale, for its
part, says its new product lines by blogger Bethany Mota are
meant to convey "authenticity, emotion and relevance."
Mall owners have had to adjust, too. Indianapolis-based
Simon Property Group Inc is now working with fashion
magazines and fashion website Refinery29.com to entice
millennial shoppers to the mall with videos, new designers and
personalized advice.
"Not looking like everyone else is key to everything about
what we do," said Chidi Achara, Simon's global creative
director.
The drive to reach millennials comes during a difficult
environment for retailers. Retail spending was flat in August,
according to the U.S. Commerce Department, and household
spending dropped by 0.1 percent in July, the first decline since
January. In August, retailers ranging from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
to Macy's Inc cut their sales forecasts.
HOW MILLENNIALS SHOP
Thanks to the Internet and smart phones, millennials are
more informed shoppers than older generations. More than 70
percent of 18- to 34-year-olds recently surveyed by The
Intelligence Group said they research options online before
going to a store.
Millennials spend a higher share of dollars online than
other generations, according to market research and consulting
firm NPD Group, though they still make 75 percent of their
purchases at brick and mortar stores.
With vast amounts of information easily available, they are
savvy shoppers who know how to compare price, quality and
convenience.
Accustomed to building Facebook pages and other online
identities, millennials are comfortable with the notion of
mixing and matching different elements of their persona, a trait
that carries over into their shopping choices, according to
analysts and academics.
To reach this first generation of "digital natives," it's no
longer enough for stores to offer a rack and a dressing room.
"People are looking to create a unique identity," said Allen
Adamson, an author and branding expert at Landor Associates.
"They want to put together their own story rather than have
someone else tell them."
In addition to an inviting website and easy payment system,
retailers are trying to make shopping more exciting for this
over-stimulated generation. At H&M's midtown Manhattan store,
for example, shoppers can strut their stuff on the store's
fashion walk and then possibly have their video selected to be
displayed outside.
Gap is stressing that same aspiration with its new "dress
normal" ad campaign, which uses taglines such as "dress like no
one's watching" and "simple clothes for you to complicate."
Sales at Gap stores fell 5 percent in the last quarter.
The company said the ad campaign is aimed at customers who
want to "dress for themselves."
That certainly describes Brianne Casey, a 24-year-old New
Yorker, who studied marketing and now works as an assistant to a
buyer for a retail chain.
Casey said she shops at a variety of stores to get the best
prices and follows fashion trends on blogs to see what's hot.
But in the end, she said, "I like creating my own style."
(Reporting by Jilian Mincer; Editing by Eric Effron and John
Pickering)