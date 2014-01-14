NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. retail sales rose 3.8
percent during the 2013 holiday season, compared with 3.5
percent last year, the National Retail Federation said on
Tuesday.
The disappointing showing reflected on the extent of
discounting retailers resorted to as consumers held back
spending amid an uneven economic recovery.
The data, based on U.S. government figures, was just shy of
the 3.9 percent rise NRF forecast in October.
The deepest discounts offered since the recession attracted
shoppers, but also hit retailers' profits. Several major
retailers last week slashed profit forecasts and blamed all the
promotions they offered.
They also had to contend with a drop in the number of visits
shoppers paid to stores: data firm ShopperTrak last week said
shopper traffic fell 14.6 percent the season.
Total sales rose to $601.9 billion in the months of November
and December. The industry body had previously estimated sales
to rise to $602.1 billion.