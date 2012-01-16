* NRF says slow income growth, high unemployment a hindrance
* Retailers will still have to give discounts
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. retail sales should
improve in 2012 but at a slower rate than last year, hindered by
the tepid recovery of the job market and modest growth in
shoppers' income, according to a retail industry group.
The National Retail Federation projected retail sales would
rise 3.4 percent this year, down from the 4.7 percent growth in
2011, in a forecast released at the start of its annual
conference in New York.
"It's realistic given the challenges that we face in the
economy," NRF Chief Executive Matthew Shay told Reuters in an
interview, noting that improvements in consumer spending would
continue to be "incremental" for the time being.
U.S. shoppers have been held back by modest growth in their
purchasing power and a high unemployment rate, currently at 8.5
percent despite the creation of 200,000 jobs in December.
The forecast comes after a holiday season that showed
consumers will go out and shop, but only if rewarded with the
kinds of deals that sap gross profits. That led chains such as
Target Corp , J.C. Penney Co Inc and Kohl's Corp to lower their profit forecasts for the holiday quarter.
According to the NRF, retail sales in November and December
rose 4.1 percent, just above its forecast for a 3.8 percent gain
in the most important season of the year for stores.
Retailers fought tooth and nail to win sales this holiday
season. Wal-Mart Stores Inc brought back its layaway
program that allows shoppers to pay for items in installments. Macy's Inc and Kohl's opened stores earlier than ever on
Black Friday, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving that is one of the
busiest shopping days of the year.
Shay said retailers will continue to have to fight for
business because overall growth will not be enough to lift
everyone.
Experts expect 2012 to remain a "promotional" year for
retailers, meaning more discounting to compete with rivals.
Still, there were definite signs of improvement in the U.S.
economy in December. The stock market rebounded and the job
market showed signs of perking up, improving how consumers feel
about their prospects.
U.S. consumer sentiment hit an eight-month high in early
January, a survey by Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
released on Friday showed.
But there is still a long way to go before consumers are
ready to resume their free-wheeling ways.
"Unless we get some growth in income, this dipping into
savings isn't sustainable," Ira Kalish, a director with
consulting firm Deloitte, said of shoppers tapping their
reserves to make purchases during the Christmas period.
"We've seen some improvement in the job market and if that
is sustained, then we'll start to see good growth in consumer
spending."
The biggest threat to consumer spending is if Europe's debt
crisis hits the U.S. economy, he said.
The NRF's forecast of a 3.4 percent gain in retail industry
sales to $2.53 trillion compares to a 10-year average expansion
of 3.1 percent.
Shay said retail sales would get a lift if the U.S.
government lowers corporate taxes, makes it easier for foreign
visitors to get visas to come shop and puts online retailers and
bricks-and-mortar stores on a "level playing field" in terms of
sales tax collection.