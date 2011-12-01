* Nov. same-store sales up 3.1 pct-Thomson Reuters
* Kohl's, J.C. Penney, Target missed analysts' forecasts
* Costco, Limited, Macy's beat expectations
* Retail stocks up slightly, outpacing broader market
By Jessica Wohl
Dec 1 Earlier hours and bigger promotions were
the keys to success for several U.S. retailers in November,
while chains that held fast to their same old holiday season
strategies were dealt a blow.
Among retailers that reported monthly tallies there were
clear winners, including Macy's Inc and Saks Inc ,
and clear losers, such as Kohl's Corp and J.C. Penney
Co Inc .
Overall, sales at stores open at least a year rose, as was
expected, during a critical month for the industry.
Retailers must now show whether they can keep driving
profitable sales or if deep discounting and consumer
disinterest beyond Black Friday weekend bargains will lead to a
repeat of 2010's November boom and December bust that many
experienced.
"Our concern is that deep discounting in November pulled
forward sales out of December," said Ken Perkins, president of
Retail Metrics.
Retailers rolled out midnight door-buster sales
Thanksgiving night, free shipping for online orders and other
special deals to entice those who may have been reluctant in
the face of economic pressure, although some chains, such as
J.C. Penney, decided not to go too crazy with changes this
year.
"It's definitely a mixed bag," said Matt Arnold, a consumer
analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis. "It almost seems like the
chains that were catering to a higher-income consumer seemed to
be more the winners and more discount-oriented chains, in many
instances, got off to a weaker start."
Kohl's 6.2 percent drop in same-store sales was the
steepest decline among retailers and missed analysts'
expectations by the widest margin. Its shares fell 7 percent.
Penney said its decision to open at 4 a.m. on Black Friday,
rather than at midnight as Macy's, Kohl's and others did, hurt
its performance on that day and its in-store stores remained
soft throughout the holiday weekend. However, traffic on its
website was strong over the weekend, but those sales will not
be reported until the company's December tally.
The 20 chains that had reported monthly same-store sales as
of Thursday morning posted an average increase of 3.1 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters. In November 2010, such sales
jumped 5.5 percent.
Click here for a graphic:
The tally provides just a glimpse into total spending, as
major chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Best Buy
Co Inc do not issue monthly reports.
PROMOTIONS RULE
Retailers now must do what they can to see profitable gains
for the rest of the holiday season -- a difficult task as many
industry watchers expect that shoppers under financial stress
will hold back after their weekend binge.
"Clearly, retailers bent over backwards to juice sales up
for the holiday weekend," said Kurt Salmon retail strategist
John Long.
He plans to watch traffic at stores this weekend to see if
Black Friday was a sustainable trend or just an anomaly.
Macy's shares rose to their highest level since October
2007 after the chain said quarterly same-store sales could
surpass its expectations if November's trends continue.
Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected same-store sales at Target
Corp and Gap Inc showed that shoppers remained
selective.
"The consumer has become insanely focused on promotions,"
said David Bassuk, head of the global retail practice at
AlixPartners. "The consumer is willing to spend money, that's
the good news. But consumers needs to be convinced."
Gap's discounts were not as aggressive as analysts said
they wanted to see.
"This is just the start of the holiday selling season and
we expect December to remain fiercely competitive and highly
promotional," said Glenn Murphy, chairman and chief executive
officer of Gap.
Over at Target, people who bought did spend more, but fewer
came out to buy. Toys was one of the worst performing
categories, it said. Target said it expects a "competitive and
promotional environment" to persist in December with the main
focus still on value.
Women's clothing retailer Talbots Inc also expects
a challenging and promotional holiday season. Its shares
tumbled after a disappointing quarterly loss.
Michael Niemira, chief economist of the International
Council of Shopping Centers, said a same-store sales gain of
3.2 percent in November came in slightly below his expectations
of 3.5 percent to 4 percent. The ICSC expects December will be
stronger, with same-store sales up 3.5 percent to 4 percent.
Analysts cautioned that investors need to look at the full
holiday season, not just Black Friday weekend. Those total
weekend sales soared to $52.4 billion, according to the
National Retail Federation, which expects full holiday season
sales to rise 2.8 percent.
"Until the entire holiday season is over there is really no
verdict that you can render," said Edward Jones' Arnold.