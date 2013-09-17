By Jessica Wohl
| Sept 17
Sept 17 Sales at U.S. stores are expected to
climb less this holiday season than in recent years as consumers
remain cautious during a slow economic recovery, a forecast
released Tuesday by research firm ShopperTrak showed.
Sales are forecast to rise only 2.4 percent in November and
December compared with increases of 3 percent in 2012, 4 percent
in 2011 and 3.8 percent in 2010.
Store visits are expected to fall 1.4 percent during those
months, according to ShopperTrak, which provides some of the
earliest predictions about the U.S. holiday shopping season.
Traffic rose by 2.5 percent in 2012 after falling 3.1 percent in
2011.
"Although the economy continues to recover slowly, consumers
remain cautious about spending and are not ready to splurge,"
ShopperTrak Founder Bill Martin said in a statement.
In the latest Ipsos polling conducted for Reuters, about a
third of consumers said they would be spending less this year
than last on electronics, toys and jewelry. Additionally, 27
percent plan to spend less on clothes.
ShopperTrak makes sales projections based on its measurement
of shopper visits to thousands of retail locations around the
United States.
The forecast looks only at sales at physical U.S. stores.
Online sales, which represent about 7 percent of overall U.S.
retail sales, are not included.
Many retailers have been reporting lackluster sales despite
the U.S. unemployment rate dropping to 7.3 percent in August,
and the stock market climbing this year, with the Dow Jones
Industrial Average near record highs.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's index of
consumer sentiment fell 5.3 points to 76.8 in early September,
the lowest since April. A Commerce Department report showed that
U.S. retail sales rose just 0.2 percent in August as shoppers
spent on automobiles and home goods, and cut back on clothing.
EARLY START
ShopperTrak and others expect the holiday rush to come
earlier this year than usual because there is one fewer weekend
between Thanksgiving and Christmas and six fewer days between
the holidays. Also, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah will begin
the night before the Nov. 28 Thanksgiving holiday, though that
shift alone is not expected to have a major impact on overall
sales patterns.
Some stores have already started competing. Costco Wholesale
Corp, the largest warehouse club chain, has had items
such as nativity scenes, toys and holiday wrapping paper on
display since August.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
started cutting prices on toys last week, and promised to cut
more if necessary. Sears Holding Corp's Kmart chain
already aired its first holiday commercial.
Issues such as Syria, healthcare costs, and higher payroll
taxes and gasoline prices weigh on the minds of customers, which
may alter some of their spending in between holidays, Walmart
U.S. Chief Executive Officer Bill Simon said last week at the
Reuters Global Consumer and Retail Summit in New York.
On Monday, Sue and Dennis George of Buffalo, New York,
shopped for Christmas gifts at the Toys R Us store in Times
Square.
"We do almost all the shopping online now because we get
free shipping and I can find all the good deals," Sue George
said. "But I still find bargains in stores."
The Georges said they expect to spend more than previous
years, in part because they have another grandchild this year
and because their business providing entertainment at corporate
events and parties did better in the first half of 2013 than any
other year.
"We're starting early to hit the sales," she said.