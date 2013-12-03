Dec 3 Retailers rolled out holiday promotions
earlier in November this year, denting sales growth over the
Thanksgiving weekend that typically marks the beginning of the
holiday spending period, according to data released on Tuesday
by ShopperTrak.
Total in-store sales between Thanksgiving Day on Thursday
and Sunday rose 1 percent compared to the same period last year
while the number of visits to stores fell 4 percent, the retail
tracking firm said.
The company has forecast sales at stores will rise 2.4
percent for the season.
"Retailers stretched Black Friday deals and promotions
across November - removing the focus from just one big day of
shopping," said ShopperTrak founder Bill Martin.
During "Black Weekend" 2013, shoppers spent an estimated
$22.2 billion, compared to last year's $22 billion, said
ShopperTrak.
On Sunday, the National Retail Federation estimated
Americans had spent 2.9 percent less over the weekend.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Krista Hughes)