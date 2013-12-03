By Phil Wahba
Dec 3 U.S. retailers rolled out holiday
promotions earlier in November this year, denting sales growth
over the Thanksgiving weekend that typically marks the beginning
of the holiday spending period, according to data released
Tuesday by ShopperTrak.
But online, sales grew at a torrid pace, rising 22 percent
between Thursday and Cyber Monday, according to data firm
comScore. That does not include sales made using a
mobile device such as a smart phone or a tablet.
On Cyber Monday, the biggest day of the year for e-commerce
in the United States, sales rose 18.4 percent to $1.735 billion,
a record for a single day, according to comScore. Cyber Monday
fell on Dec. 2 this year.
The long Thanksgiving weekend sets the tone for the holiday
season, when retailers get about 30 percent of their annual
sales.
Total in-store sales between Thanksgiving Day on Thursday
and Sunday rose 1 percent compared to the same period last year
while the number of visits to stores fell 4 percent, ShopperTrak
said. ShopperTrak has forecast sales at stores will rise 2.4
percent for November and December together.
"Retailers stretched Black Friday deals and promotions
across November - removing the focus from just one big day of
shopping," said ShopperTrak founder Bill Martin.
During "Black Weekend" 2013, shoppers spent an estimated
$22.2 billion, compared to last year's $22 billion, said
ShopperTrak.
On Sunday, the National Retail Federation estimated
Americans had spent 2.9 percent less over the weekend.
Shoppers appeared to be waiting a bit longer to do their
Christmas shopping, perhaps holding out for deals. An Ipsos poll
of almost 1,400 Americans over the weekend found 77 percent had
done at least some of their holiday shopping by Black Friday,
compared to 81 percent on the same day last year.
MOBILE BOOM
According to IBM data, sales through mobile devices rose 55
percent.
The biggest beneficiaries of the surge in online sales were
marketplaces run by e-commerce leaders Amazon.com Inc
and eBay Inc, according to data released by
ChannelAdvisor, a provider of e-commerce software to retailers
that tracks online sales.
Sales on Amazon's and eBay's marketplaces rose 30 percent on
Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Amazon and eBay's marketplaces did well in part because how
well suited their sites are to use on mobile devices, said
ChannelAdvisor CEO Scot Wingo.
"One of the reasons they're taking market shares is the
growth of mobile," Wingo said.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said Monday was the all-time
highest online sales day but declined to give a dollar amount or
the rate of growth compared with last year.