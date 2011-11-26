Nov 26 U.S. sales rose an estimated 6.6 percent
to a record $11.4 billion on Black Friday, typically the
busiest shopping day of the year for Americans, while the
traffic at stores rose 5.1 percent, according to ShopperTrak.
The day's sales growth was the strongest percentage gain
since 2007, when sales rose 8.3 percent on the day after
Thanksgiving, said Ed Marcheselli, chief marketing officer at
ShopperTrak, which monitors retail traffic.
As usual on Black Friday, retailers used deep discounts on
popular items such as toys and televisions to lure shoppers as
the holiday shopping season began. Some started sales as early
as Thanksgiving night to get a jump on their rivals.
While the Black Friday rise was a "positive indicator for
the holiday season," Marcheselli cautioned it is just one day.
ShopperTrak has estimated that sales for all of November
and December will rise about 3 to 3.3 percent.
The National Retail Federation, an industry trade group,
expects 152 million people to hit U.S. stores this weekend, up
10.1 percent from last year. But it expects sales for the full
November-December holiday season to rise just 2.8 percent, well
below the rise of 5.2 percent in 2010.
In 2010, Black Friday sales rose a mere 0.3 percent, while
traffic rose 2.2 percent, according to ShopperTrak.
