* Top chains like Macy's, PetSmart, Coach adding services
* Only 31 pct of US retailers planning store count expansion
By Phil Wahba
May 21 U.S. retailers believe there is life left
in their brick-and-mortar stores and they're trying new ways of
making them more inviting by pampering customers - both the two-
and four-legged kinds.
PetSmart Inc, for instance, will offer overnight
dog accommodations at more stores. Macy's Inc is offering
a "virtual concierge" kiosk, and handbag maker Coach Inc
is opening up dozens more men's sections this year.
These are just some services retailers are trying to keep
stores relevant as they try to compete with mobile devices, the
Internet and daily deals.
"The customer is changing dramatically and is wide open to
new ways of shopping," Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren
told Reuters last month at a conference in Tucson, Arizona.
Macy's other initiatives include a "virtual concierge" kiosk
that can make beauty product recommendations and a $400 million
multiyear make-over of its flagship in Manhattan.
U.S. cities are littered with empty retail space, wreckage
from aggressive expansion last decade that contributed to the
demise of chains like Borders book stores and Mervyns department
stores, and led to lower sales-per-square-foot for many that
made it through.
"We will always have stores. But they're going to get
smaller, they'll have new technology and different services,"
said Madison Riley, managing director at consulting firm Kurt
Salmon.
U.S. retail spending continues to recover from the
recession: the National Retail Federation expects sales to rise
3.4 percent this year, below last year's 4.7 percent clip. Only
31 percent of U.S. retailers surveyed in 2011 by NRF and KPMG
said they planned to expand in 2012, underscoring the emphasis
they are putting on existing stores.
REJIGGING STORES
Top chains are also changing how they use their space.
Coach, for instance, is betting it can have as much success
with men's wallets and travel bags as it has had with women's
handbags. It plans to have 100 of its 350 North American stores
stock items for both genders by the end of this fiscal year, up
from 42 last quarter, a project CEO Lew Frankfort told Reuters
last month was its "most important initiative."
Retailers are trying to offer services available only in
their stores.
PetSmart, a 1,200-store chain will double the 200 "pet
hotels," or kennels, they already offer shoppers in hopes of
luring in owners, who now can turn to wag.com or Costco
Wholesale Corp.
"What you really want to do is build an environment where
you become the local pet store," CEO Robert Moran said in April.
Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand applauded such plans,
saying services available only in stores are crucial.
"People are trying to think up stuff you can't download,"
Swinand said.
Others are adding stores.
Michaels Stores Inc, an 1,066-store arts and crafts
chain planning an IPO, said in its prospectus it thinks it could
eventually have as many as 1,500 stores in North America. So it
is trying out smaller formats to reach urban.
Family Dollar, is planning on some 400 new stores
this year, and has been adding hundreds of food items and
remodeling its current shops.
The 25 largest chains had 2 percent more stores in 2010 than
in 2007, led primarily by dollar stores, drugstores and
discounters like Wal-Mart Stores, according to NRF data.
Because such chains sell staples and draw shoppers more
frequently, they need more locations, Kurt Salmon's Riley said.
Experts said the vision of physical stores disappearing is
apocalyptic and rooted in a lot of panic. At the same time,
retailers cannot sit still, or they could suffer the same fate
as Circuit City, Linens'n Things and other defunct chains.
"If retailers aren't experimenting, then they are doomed to
fail," said Wendy Liebmann, CEO of WSL Strategic Retail.