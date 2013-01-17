* Citi says Macy's, Nordstrom and Wal-Mart are best in class
By Phil Wahba and Jessica Wohl
NEW YORK, Jan 17 The store of the future has
arrived and it is threatening to leave technology laggards
behind.
The modern store is equipped with cameras that look at you,
guess your tastes based on your gender, age and behavior, and
send deals to your smart phone accordingly. It also has the
technology to reduce endless check-out lines and speed up the
process for picking up something ordered online.
The deal-sending screen, by Intel Corp and used by
Sears Holdings Corp and others, was just one example of
cutting edge technology on display at this week's National
Retail Federation conference in New York, showcasing the
innovations retailers are trying out as they fight for shoppers.
New technology can help retailers know their customers'
habits and preferences better and further integrate physical
stores and e-commerce to make the most of the online sales boom.
"It's anticipating what the consumer wants," Don
Kingsborough, the executive overseeing the push of EBay Inc's
PayPal online payment processor into physical stores,
said at the NRF convention.
To succeed, technology has to bridge the chasm between how
people shop online, in stores and on their mobile devices, with
more customers now doing all three simultaneously, he said.
Wall Street sees success in this area as a decisive factor
in who will thrive in a tight retail environment: The NRF this
week said U.S. retail sales rose 3 percent during the 2012
holiday season, below its forecast of a 4.1 percent gain.
U.S. retailers are expected to increase technology spending
1.4 percent this year even as they cut 0.7 percent from total
capital investments such as store renovations, according to Citi
analyst Deborah Weinswig.
According to Forrester Research, U.S. retailers with 5,000
employees or more spent $19.8 billion on technology in 2012.
Those retailers have an overwhelming array of technology to
choose from, as evidenced by the 500 or so companies exhibiting
at the NRF event, which drew 27,500 attendees.
The recent payroll tax increase means many U.S. shoppers are
taking home less money, upping the stakes for retailers,
particularly those catering to middle class shoppers, Weinswig
said.
"They're going to need to get the shopper in the store,
they're going to need to get the shopper to read their e-mail,"
Weinswig said.
Nordstrom Inc, Saks Inc and Macy's Inc
each have spent tens of millions of dollars in recent years to
integrate stores into their e-commerce to speed delivery and
improve inventory management. A Citi report this week gave those
three top marks for using technology, along with Wal-Mart Stores
Inc.
"Historically, retailers have had very 'silo'-ed inventory
and they have not known as much about the customer as they
wanted to," said Eddie Capel, president and CEO of Manhattan
Associates, whose clients include Macy's and J. Crew.
Struggling chains such as J.C. Penney Co Inc see
technology as essential to improving sales. Penney is far along
in a project to tag all its items with radio-frequency
identification devices (RFID) so it can track them as it moves
to one day eliminating cash registers and allow self-checkouts.
SMART SCREENS
Adidas AG is expanding its use of screens in
stores to display hundreds of shoes on a "virtual wall," helping
it compete with rival Nike Inc.
Shoppers who use the screens often trade up to higher-priced
shoes, spending as much as 60 to 70 euros ($79.80 to $93.10)
more in a purchase than planned, said Chris Aubrey, Adidas AG's
director of commercial experience.
Several companies at the NRF show hawked devices they said
can help retailers get sales staff to better roam the floor.
To be sure, in the race to catch up to Amazon.com,
eBay and other e-commerce leaders, retailers must guard against
turning off shoppers with technology that is "cool" but
ultimately too invasive, such as facial recognition that tells
them exactly who just walked in.
"Shoppers will tell us quickly, 'No'," Jon Stine, director
of the retailer and consumer products practice at Cisco's
Internet Business Solutions Group.
Still, intense competition leaves retailers with little
choice but to push forward to keep up with consumers.
After the collapse in consumer spending that followed the
financial panic in 2008, companies pulled back on technology
spending, said Diana McHenry, director for global retail product
marketing at SAS, a provider of business intelligence software.
But now the risk of falling behind for good is making them
focus on bigger, longer-term projects.
"It's like seeing new construction," McHenry said.