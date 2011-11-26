* Unidentified woman not immediately charged, booked
* Pepper spray used to get an edge on other shoppers
LOS ANGELES Nov 26 A woman suspected of
dousing fellow Walmart (WMT.N) shoppers with pepper spray
during a Black Friday-eve bargain frenzy in suburban Los
Angeles has turned herself in, police said on Saturday.
The woman, who was not publicly identified, surrendered at
a Los Angeles Police Department station on Friday night, about
24 hours after the pepper-spray incident, and was released on
her own recognizance, police said.
She was not immediately charged or booked.
"The investigation is ongoing," police Sergeant Jose Valle
told Reuters. "We still have additional victims and witnesses
to interview before we determine what action needs to be
taken."
The woman is accused of unleashing a can of pepper spray on
a crowd of bargain hunters at the Walmart on Thursday night as
shoppers waited for store clerks to unwrap a shipment of
discounted Xbox video game consoles.
Authorities said the woman then grabbed one of the
consoles, quickly purchased it and left the scene as fire
department personnel arrived to treat about 20 people who were
injured by the spray, including some children.
All those injured were treated at the scene, officials
said.
Valle said the woman could be charged with battery if
prosecutors decide to pursue the case.
The incident was one of several outbreaks of violence
around the country late on Thursday and Friday at the start of
the traditional holiday shopping season. [ID:nN1E7AO1H6]
In northern California, a man was shot and critically
wounded by robbers trying to steal newly purchased merchandise
in a parking lot outside a Walmart in San Leandro, near
Oakland, on Friday morning.
Elsewhere, security personnel used stun guns and pepper
spray to control frenzied or disorderly shoppers.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Colleen
Jenkins and Xavier Briand)