By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Nov 23 Nine people were arrested near a
Walmart store in California on Friday as part of national
protests for the rights of hourly workers, even as the world's
largest retailer enjoyed what it said was its best ever start to
the holiday shopping rush.
Hundreds of protesters, including some Walmart workers who
skipped their shifts on the retail industry's busiest day,
spoke, chanted and sang outside of Walmart stores around the
United States, making pleas for higher wages and better
healthcare for Walmart hourly workers.
OUR Walmart, an organization backed by the United Food &
Commercial Workers (UFCW) union, said it counted 1,000 protests
in 46 U.S. states, including strikes in 100 cities - figures
that Walmart said were "grossly exaggerated."
There was no evidence that such activity disrupted what
appeared to be a strong start for Wal-Mart Stores Inc
to the crucial holiday shopping season.
The arrest of nine people in Paramount, California, who told
law enforcement they intended to be arrested, occurred at around
12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET), well after the rush of specials
that kicked off at 8 p.m. the night before and culminated with a
5 a.m. round of deals on "Black Friday," the unofficial start of
the holiday shopping season.
Nine people, who refused to leave the street, were
peacefully arrested for refusal to disperse, said Captain Mike
Parker of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Three of
those arrested were striking Walmart workers, OUR Walmart said.
Other demonstrations were smaller and less disruptive. At a
Walmart on Chicago's South side, just one employee from the
store's nearly 500 staff took part in the demonstration,
according to Walmart. There, four busloads of protesters marched
outside and were not stopped by police or security guards.
Many of the demonstrators were not Walmart workers, but were
supporters such as Candice Justice, a retired teacher who stood
with dozens of others in Chicago on Friday morning.
Walmart said it was aware of a few dozen protests on Friday,
and said the number of workers that missed scheduled shifts was
"more than 60 percent less than Black Friday last year."
The team organizing the protests disagreed.
"Right now there are hundreds and hundreds currently on
strike," Dan Schlademan, director of Making Change at Walmart, a
campaign anchored by the UFCW, said on Friday afternoon. He said
he could not provide a specific number of striking workers.
'SAM WALTON WAS A GOOD MAN'
Walmart said five workers of the 250 scheduled to work at
the Paramount, California store skipped shifts on Friday, while
OUR Walmart said 18 did so.
One shopper leaving the store with his girlfriend said that
the protest might deter him from shopping at Walmart again.
"We need to put ourselves in their shoes. I probably won't
shop here; I don't think they should take advantage of workers,"
said Joe Tegue, a 30-year-old contractor.
For its part, Walmart said it recorded its best Black Friday
events ever, with more shoppers than last year and nearly 10
million register transactions between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12
a.m. Friday. It said it sold more than 1.8 million towels, 1.3
million TVs and some 250,000 bicycles.
Shares of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart rose 1.9
percent to $70.20 on Friday, outpacing the gains in the broader
stock market during a shortened trading session.
Rosetta Brown, who has been with the company for 15 years
and works at the Sam's Club in Cicero, Illinois, joined the
protest and lamented how employees are treated now compared with
the era of company founder Sam Walton.
"Sam Walton was a good man ... Walmart passed away with
him," she said. Walton opened the first Walmart store in 1962
and died in 1992.
The Chicago worker who protested, Tyrone Robinson, said he
earns $8.95 an hour working in the produce department, and that
his shifts have been cut back to less than 40 hours per week.
Wal-Mart filed an unfair labor practice charge against the
UFCW with the National Labor Relations Board last week in a bid
to thwart the protests. Days later, OUR Walmart filed its own
charge with the NLRB, saying the retailer was illegally
attempting to deter workers from participating in strikes.
More allegations of violations are expected to be filed with
the NLRB in the coming days, Schlademan said.
The NLRB regional office completed its investigation on
Wednesday and submitted a report for further legal analysis,
NLRB Director of Public Affairs Nancy Cleeland said on Friday.
"We don't expect to have any announcements or decision today
or during the weekend," she said.