By Dhanya Skariachan and Phil Wahba
NEW YORK Feb 5 Target Corp's decision
to speed up a $100 million program to adopt the use of
chip-enabled smart cards is just a drop in the bucket when it
comes to what retailers need to do to defend themselves against
future cyber attacks, according to security experts and IT
service providers.
The pressure to boost security spending comes at a time when
merchants are already spending millions to fend off online
retailer Amazon.com and facing an October 2015 deadline
set by payment networks Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc
to accept new payment cards that store information on computer
chips rather than on traditional magnetic stripes.
Target, the No. 3 U.S. retailer, said this week it hoped to
finish upgrading its payment card network to the more secure
"chip and PIN" standard by early 2015, some six months ahead of
its previous plan.
The system, already widely used in Europe and Asia, can
accommodate cards carrying tiny microprocessors, which makes it
harder for cyber crooks to use stolen data.
U.S. retailers have been so focused on cutting costs and
expanding their online presence in the past decade that they
have not spent enough of their technology budgets on protecting
customer data, security experts and IT service providers said.
While retail spending on overall technology was expected to
rise 4 percent annually between 2012 and 2017, U.S. stores spend
only roughly 2 percent of their tech budgets on security, with
the bulk going to improving their e-commerce, technology
advisory firm IDC Retail Insights said.
Unlike their peers in other industries, most retailers still
focus on just meeting the basic standards set by the payment
card industry rather than substantially beefing up safeguards
against increasingly sophisticated attacks, security experts
said.
"Retailers have to assume that they are constantly being
targeted and actually constantly being penetrated," said Eddie
Schwartz, a vice president at Verizon Enterprise Solutions, who
urged retailers to take a more proactive approach.
Pressure from Congress, consumer groups and the banking
industry following recent theft of customer data at Target,
Neiman Marcus and others may be the turning point to
get the retail industry to spend more on security, experts said.
For example, Dinesh Bajaj, the vice president of retail and
logistics practice in Americas for Infosys Ltd,
expects retailers to spend more in coming months on encrypting
credit card data while storing it in multiple systems.
IDC Retail Insights expects spending by retailers in
2014 specifically for security in the United States to be $720.3
million, an increase of 5.7 percent from last year in part
because of the recent breaches. Total tech spending by retailers
this year is expected to hit $36.34 billion.
"It's clear that companies need to do a lot more, that they
continue to make basic mistakes," Federal Trade Commission
Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said at a hearing on Tuesday looking
into massive data breaches at Target and Neiman that affected
millions of shoppers.
LAGGING IN SECURITY SPENDING
Retailers spend 4 percent of their technology budgets on
security, compared with 5.5 percent for banks and 5.6 percent
for healthcare companies, according to technology research firm
Gartner.
Security experts urged retailers to set up a non-competitive
"collaboration space" where they can virtually meet to share
best practices and real-time alerts about data breaches as their
peers in telecoms, financial services, utilities, transportation
and energy have done.
There are currently more than a dozen non-profit groups
known as Information Sharing and Analysis Centers, or ISACs,
that share real-time information about cyber threats and other
emerging security risks.
"Having the tools and technology isn't enough in this day
and age," Michael Kingston, Neiman's chief information officer,
acknowledged while testifying before Congress on Tuesday. "It's
often how you deploy this technologies and what else are you
doing, which goes back to make sure we're sharing intelligence
as much as we can."
Retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Home Depot
Inc, Toys R Us, Sears Holding Corp, Walgreen Co
, CVS Caremark Corp, Best Buy Co Inc,
Macy's Inc and Neiman declined to share details of their
spending on data security.
Target said it has invested "hundreds of millions of
dollars" in cybersecurity but did not give the exact amount.
"Retail has small margins and wants to keep prices low, and
so they have been slow to improve their systems," said retail
industry IT consultant Cathy Hotka. But the imperative to do so
is even greater given how much bolder and skilled hackers have
become, she added.
Tom Litchford, vice president of retail technologies at the
trade group National Retail Federation said merchants have made
"significant" investments to classify and encrypt data and to
train software developers and other staff.
But data show that retailers have traditionally spent
proportionately less on security than other leading industries.
"They don't spend enough on isolating their payment card
processing environment from the rest of their store networks and
the public Internet," said Gartner analyst Avivah Litan. "This
leaves their cardholder data environment open to security holes
that the criminals punch through."