By David Randall
| NEW YORK, June 2
In their great hunt for the
consumer dollar, mutual fund managers are leaving the mall.
Instead, they are buying shares of specialty retailers, such
as work-gear maker Duluth Holdings Inc, handmade-crafts
site Etsy Inc, and QVC-shopping network parent Liberty
Interactive Corp - all strongly outperforming more
mainstream stores as well as the broad Standard & Poor's 500
index.
Now, with April notching the largest jump in consumer
spending in nearly seven years, fund managers say they expect
the rally in specialty retailers to continue because they are
the most likely to withstand competition from Amazon.com Inc
and have lower fixed costs than department stores in a
time of rising wages.
In contrast, shares of department stores such as Macy's Inc,
and mall-dependent apparel retailers like Gap Inc,
have plummeted as they report weak earnings and struggle to
attract customers.
"The biggest headwind for retailers is that there are too
many malls and too many places to shop. The ones that we like
are going into under-served markets or have some other
competitive advantage to their peers," said Chris Terry, a
portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management whose funds added
new positions in Etsy and in Duluth in the first quarter.
Overall, department store sales per square foot are down
nearly 20 percent since 2006 thanks to online shopping,
according to real estate research firm GreenStreet Advisors.
There are approximately 1,100 enclosed malls in the United
States, and GreenStreet estimates that "several hundred" of them
could close over the next decade.
FOCUS ON STRONG BRANDS
There are no indexes that track offbeat or niche retailers
as a separate group, but the success on Wall Street of some
companies in this space is clear.
Duluth and Lululemon Athletica each saw jumps of 10 percent
or more in the number of funds owning them in the first quarter,
while fund ownership of Macy's dropped 24 percent from the
quarter before, according to Morningstar data.
Shares of Duluth are up 82 percent for the year through
Wednesday, and shares of Etsy are up 13.8 percent over the same
time, compared with a 1.2 percent gain in the S&P 500 Retailing
index.
Apparel companies that have proven that they can be a draw
without the support of a mall environment remain attractive,
said George Maris, a portfolio manager at Janus. He began buying
shares of yoga-apparel company Lululemon Athletica Inc
in the first quarter after he saw a block-long line of customers
waiting to enter a sale at a standalone store near his Denver
office.
"In a very difficult consumer apparel environment, they are
finding tremendous demand," he said.
Bob Burnstine, president of $4.9 billion fund manager
Fairpointe Capital said it had bought shares of Liberty
Interactive, parent of shopping network QVC. This was in large
part because the company invests heavily in online retailing and
focuses on impulse purchases and infomercial-style television
advertising that drive customer loyalty.
Susan Bao, co-portfolio manager of the $10.4 billion JP
Morgan US Large Cap Core Plus fund, said she fears fickle
consumer tastes and avoids apparel retailers.
But she concedes that the right store in the right niche
will reward investors, and cites Lululemon as a potential
winner.
"In retail, you have a pure stockpicker's market because
these companies are either going to be haves or have-nots," she
said.
(Editing by Linda Stern and Bernadette Baum)