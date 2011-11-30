Nov 30 Disappointing returns and market
volatility have soured many investors on their variable
annuities, especially if they need access to cash.
But getting out isn't easy. Variable annuity insurance
policies typically have high surrender charges and potential
tax consequences, so monetizing a policy is not as simple as
selling a stock or mutual fund. And while they offer certain
benefits, such as tax-deferral of earnings from mutual funds in
the account or a guaranteed death benefit, the appeal of a
variable annuity fades quickly when high expenses eat into
returns, year after year.
"When clients come in with a variable annuity we sit them
down with a box of tissues and determine the best course of
action," says Christopher Cordaro, chief investment officer at
RegentAtlantic Capital in Morristown, New Jersey. "If
surrender charges are high that can mean staying put, even if
they aren't crazy about what they own."
The industry doesn't publish statistics on the number of
people who cash out their variable annuity policy before the
surrender charge period expires, but illiquidity doesn't mix
well with recessions. People often need the money, and weak
market returns have made the typical 2.5 percent or more annual
expenses especially painful. (That's 10 to 12 times higher than
a low-cost index fund.)
Most of these policies have hefty surrender charges, too.
In a typical arrangement, the surrender charge might start at 7
percent of the contract value in the first year and go down one
percent each year, until disappearing completely after seven
years.
"Too many times I've created financial plans for clients
only to have their plans thwarted because they're handcuffed to
these contracts that were sold to them, probably
inappropriately, by someone who maybe didn't bother to do any
research to determine if it was the best option for them," says
Amy Jo Lauber of Lauber Financial Planning in West Seneca, New
York.
So what should you do with a high-cost variable annuity
that's worn out its welcome? Here are some options.
HANG ON
For some, the best choice is to stay put. The upside is
that most annuities have a nominal escape hatch in the form of
provisions that allow withdrawals of up to 10 percent of the
contract value each year without paying a surrender charge,
Lauber says.
Tim Holmes, principal of annuity and insurance services at
Vanguard, says another reason to stay with an old annuity might
be if a guaranteed income benefit or guaranteed death benefit
is "in the money," or its guarantee is worth more than the
contract value. For example, if a death benefit is $100,000 and
the account value has dropped to $75,000 because of poor
investment performance, the beneficiary would get the higher
guaranteed death benefit amount. That might be especially
attractive to someone who's in poor health and can't get a life
insurance policy elsewhere.
Similarly, someone tapping an annuity for income through
monthly payments would receive payments based on the higher
guaranteed amount, not the shrunken value of the investment.
DO AN EXCHANGE
If you're at or near the end of the surrender charge
period, exchanging a high-cost annuity for a cheaper, no-load
version without surrender charges and lower annual expenses can
be a good option, Cordaro says. TIAA-CREF, Fidelity, Charles
Schwab and Vanguard are among the companies that offer them.
By doing what's called a 1035 exchange instead of cashing
out, the annuity holder postpones ordinary income taxes on
investment earnings and avoids a 10 percent federal early
withdrawal penalty if he's under age 59 1/2.
"You could hold the annuity until retirement when you're in
a lower tax bracket, then cash it in," Cordaro says. "In the
meantime, you save a lot of money on annual expenses and still
get the benefit of the tax deferral on any earnings."
As Reuters columnist Linda Stern pointed out recently (see), the cost of the mutual funds
in these products differs widely, so it's important to examine
the expenses on the no-load annuity before you make any
changes. Vanguard, which offers one of the lowest-cost policies
around, has a calculator () on
its website to help determine whether or not a 1035 exchange
makes financial sense. "In some cases, it's possible to make up
the surrender charge through lower expenses in just a year or
so," Holmes says.
New legislation allows you to exchange annuity for a
long-term care policy, and any gain on the annuity is not
taxable, Lauber says. "This is pretty huge, because most people
recognize the risk of potentially needing some form of
long-term care, which can quickly wipe out a person's nest
egg," she says.
While moving into a lower-cost variable annuity or a
long-term care policy might make an exchange an attractive
option for some people, it's almost always a bad deal when
variable annuity salespeople suggest swapping out an old
variable annuity into a newer version with different features.
Often, the "bonus credit" they offer to make the sale more
appealing isn't enough to offset the entire cost of the
surrender charge on the old annuity. And by moving into a new
annuity, which may have even higher expenses than the old one,
the surrender charge clock gets turned back to day one.
CASH OUT BY SURRENDERING THE POLICY
This might be a good choice if the surrender charge period
has expired and the current value of the account is less than
what you paid into it. In this scenario, no income taxes are
due because there are no gains to tax. And if you're at least
59 1/2, there's no early withdrawal penalty.