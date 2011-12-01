Dec 1 "Set it and forget it," infomercial
marketer extraordinaire Ron Popeil used to say.
That might have worked for Ron's easy-to-use chicken
rotisserie -- but it's not a good approach for your retirement
portfolio. Even the best-built retirement plan needs a periodic
check-up, so here's a list of seven tips, tweaks and reminders
for the year ahead.
1. Adjust your 401(k) contribution.
The maximum employee contribution allowable by the IRS
rises by $500 in 2012, to $17,000; workers over age 50 can
contribute another $5,500 in catch-up contributions. If you're
already maxing out, adjust your contribution rate for 2012
accordingly. Deductible contribution maximums for traditional
IRAs and Roth IRAs are unchanged for 2012 - you can sock away
$5,000 (or $6,000 if you are over age 50).
2. Rebalance.
Make sure your equity and fixed income allocations are on
target by buying or selling assets as needed to make sure
you're not taking more risk than desired. Adds Jessica Ness,
director of financial planning at Glassman Wealth Services:
"Rebalancing puts an automatic buy-low and sell-high
methodology to work because you trim asset classes that have
grown in size and you contribute to asset classes that have
shrunk." Ideally, you should rebalance quarterly.
3. Consider Roth IRA options.
A Roth isn't always the best investment option for
available pre-tax dollars because it's a bet on future tax
rates, and what you expect your personal tax rate will be in
retirement. But a Roth is a slam-dunk option if you're
investing after-tax dollars because everything in the account
grows tax-free.
Income eligibility limits to qualify for a Roth IRA
contribution will increase in 2012. Single income tax return
filers with modified adjusted gross income (AGI) less than
$110,000 will be eligible to make the maximum contribution to a
Roth; for joint filers, the income limit will be $173,000.
If you don't meet the income qualifications, there's
another option: the so-called "back-door Roth." It's a two-step
process; first, you make a contribution to a non-deductible
traditional IRA; then immediately convert that IRA to a Roth.
"The key is to do the conversion right after you make the
contribution, so the account doesn't have time to accrue
taxable earnings," says Maria Bruno, a senior investment
analyst at Vanguard Investments.
A caveat: This strategy works best if you don't have other
traditional IRA assets, because federal law requires you to
aggregate all your IRA assets for tax purposes. So, if you have
significant IRA assets that were funded with pre-tax
contributions, you'll need to weigh the potential tax
bite.
4. Don't forget to take required distributions.
Retirement investors over age 70 1/2 must take the required
minimum distribution (RMD) from most types of retirement
accounts (except Roths). But some retirees seem to be
forgetting this; Fidelity Investments reports that two-thirds
of its IRA customers haven't taken RMDs as of early
November.
RMDs are calculated for each account you own by dividing
the prior December 31 balance by a life expectancy factor that
you can find in IRS Publication 590. Often, account providers
will calculate RMDs for you -- but the final responsibility is
yours. Any RMD amounts that you don't withdraw on time will be
taxed at 50 percent.
5. Top off liquid assets.
A great strategy for extending portfolio life in retirement
is to make sure you have sufficient cash on hand to meet
expenses without being forced to sell equities when the market
is down. Yearend is a good time to refill your "liquid asset
pool," that may have been depleted this year, notes Christine
Benz, director of personal finance at Morningstar. When
considering what to sell, think about your overall portfolio
asset allocation, investment strategies and taxes, she says.
"A positive side effect of ensuring that you have adequate
cash reserves is that you can keep a cool head during volatile
markets, knowing that your near-term living expenses are
covered," Benz adds.
6. Give away your IRA.
The law allowing donors over 70 1/2 to make charitable
contributions from an IRA is set to expire at the end of this
year, unless Congress acts. The Qualified Charitable
Contribution provision allows contributions up to $100,000 to
be made direct to a single or multiple charities. The gifts
aren't deductible, but they are excluded from your income --
and that can help you avoid triggering high income premium
surcharges on Medicare or Social Security taxes. The gifts also
can be counted toward your RMD.
7. Evaluate your draw-down strategy.
Most Americans don't have a "decumulation" plan -- that is,
how much to draw down from savings and when. The trick here is
finding a balanced approach that meets income needs while
avoiding the risk of running out of money especially in
difficult market conditions.
"Ensure that you know how much you have withdrawn over the
past year and the amount you may need to withdraw next year,"
says Ness. "Portfolio values may be down, so withdrawing the
same amount in 2012 that you did in 2011 could have a greater
negative impact on your portfolio. Knowing how much you need to
withdraw for next year and understanding the impact that could
have on your portfolio will allow you to make any adjustments
necessary, before it is too late."
---
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.