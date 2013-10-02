(Adds details about the new law and what is covered)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Oct 2 California Governor Jerry
Brown signed a first-of-its-kind state law criminalizing what
has become known as revenge porn, the distribution of private,
explicit photos of other people on the Internet, usually by
ex-lovers or spouses, to humiliate them.
The measure, which passed both houses of the Democratic-led
state legislature almost unanimously last month, makes it a
misdemeanor for individuals to take and then circulate without
consent such images online with the intent to harass or annoy.
A conviction is punishable by up to six months in jail and a
$1,000 fine for a first offense.
Signed into law late on Tuesday, the measure goes into
effect immediately. It takes aim at an increasingly prevalent
act of betrayal that typically occurs when a person posts nude
images of a former romantic partner online as a way of exacting
revenge after a breakup.
The images often end up proliferating on dozens of revenge
porn websites that specialize in publishing such pictures, some
of which charge the subjects fees to remove the offending
material. The only other recourse victims have had was to pursue
the perpetrators in civil court.
"Until now, there was no tool for law enforcement to protect
victims," said the legislation's chief sponsor, state Senator
Anthony Cannella, a Republican from the Central Valley town of
Ceres. "Too many have had their lives upended because of an
action of another that they trusted."
California law already made it a crime to take sexually
explicit photos or video images of another person without his or
her consent or knowledge.
The new statute extends the same misdemeanor classification
to anyone who takes nude pictures of another person under the
mutual understanding that those images are to remain private but
subsequently distributes the images without permission to cause
serious emotional distress.
New Jersey has an older law that allows criminal prosecution
of such behavior, but that measure was passed as a cyberbullying
statute not specifically aimed at revenge porn itself, said
Cannella's spokesman, Jeff Macedo.
The phenomenon has become so widespread that it was recently
featured as a story line on the popular HBO series "The
Newsroom," in which one of the main characters, Sloan Sabbith,
played by Olivia Munn, falls prey to an act of revenge porn by
an ex-boyfriend.
A leading activist for criminalizing the practice is Holly
Jacobs, a victim herself who launched a website called
endrevengeporn.org to lobby for greater sanctions against
revenge porn and to offer assistance to other victims.
Describing her ordeal on her website, Jacobs recounts that a
former boyfriend began posting explicit photos and video of her
on the Internet after their breakup in 2009, along with her full
name, email address, job title and specifics about where she
worked and her PhD program in psychology.
"For three years damage control was a full-time job," she
wrote, recounting that police and FBI were of no help, and that
an Internet specialist she hired to get the material removed
proved fruitless.
In an interview with NBC News, Jacobs called the new
California law "an encouraging first step." But she said it
fails to criminalize the distribution of self-taken photos, or
"selfies," that were shared willingly with spouses or partners
but later posted online without the subject's consent.
The new statute also does not target revenge porn sites.
Operators of such websites, and their users, are generally
immune from liability for the content furnished to those sites
by others under the 1996 federal Communications Decency Act.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Diane Craft)