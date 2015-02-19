(Corrects first name of defendant to Hunter instead of Michael
in second paragraph)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Feb 18 A man who posted explicit
photos of women on his so-called revenge porn website, some
taken from hacked email accounts, has agreed to plead guilty in
Los Angeles to hacking and identity theft charges, prosecutors
said on Wednesday.
The plea agreement between Hunter Moore, 28, and federal
prosecutors comes nearly three years after BBC News called him
"The net's most hated man" and reported that he was known to
post the full name and location of people whose naked photos he
featured on his site.
Revenge porn, which involves posting online photos of women
or men without their consent, typically by jilted ex-lovers, has
drawn the attention of lawmakers in several states who have
approved legislation intended to stop the practice.
Prosecutors have brought a number of criminal cases against
operators of revenge porn sites, some of whom have charged women
to have their photos deleted.
Moore, like other revenge porn entrepreneurs, posted nude
photos of women and a few men submitted by former lovers, but
went further by paying a hacker to illegally access email
accounts to obtain more nude photos for the site.
A resident of Woodland in Northern California, Moore has
agreed to plead guilty to federal computer hacking and identity
theft charges and faces two to seven years in prison at
sentencing, according to the plea deal filed in federal court in
Los Angeles.
Charles Evens, who prosecutors say Moore paid to hack into
email accounts of hundreds of people to trawl for photos, still
faces computer hacking and conspiracy charges and is scheduled
to go to trial in March.
Moore is to appear in court on Feb. 25, but the hearing is
likely to be delayed until March, a spokesman for federal
prosecutors said in an email. Both Moore and Evens were arrested
in January 2014 following an FBI investigation.
In another prosecution of a revenge porn operator, Kevin
Boellart of San Diego was convicted earlier this month of state
charges of identity theft and extortion. He faces up to 20 years
in prison.
In 2013, California Governor Jerry Brown signed the first
law in the nation specifically targeting revenge porn. New
Jersey has an older law that allows prosecution of revenge porn,
but it was passed as a far-reaching cyber-bullying statute.
A revenge porn bill passed by Arizona lawmakers was put on
hold last year by a federal judge after a rights group argued
the legislation was too broad.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Walsh)