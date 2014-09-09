By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Vincent "Buddy" Cianci served
two terms as mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, before he did a
stint in prison for racketeering. Now, he wants another shot at
leading the corruption-stained city, where he remains loved by
enough residents to put him on the ballot.
Voters will pick a Democratic candidate for mayor in primary
elections on Tuesday. The winner will face Cianci, who is
running as an independent in November's general election.
Despite his convictions, including a no-contest plea in 1984
for trying to extinguish a cigarette on a romantic rival's eye,
Cianci is still a popular figure. Notorious nationally for his
corruption conviction, he's remembered locally as a bona fide
civic leader who helped re-invigorate a depressed, once
mob-dominated city.
"The city has undergone a stunning revival, and he was a
major contributor to that transition," said Maureen Moakley, a
political science professor at the University of Rhode Island.
"They weren't his ideas, but he made them happen. He had the
drive and chutzpah to push things through."
Cianci led the city, which has a population of 178,000, from
1975 to 1984 and again from 1991 to 2002. He was acquitted of
more than a dozen charges but convicted of one count of
conspiracy, for overseeing a city government in which officials
solicited bribes and engaged in extortion and mail fraud. For
that, he served nearly five years in prison.
"There's a core of people that are furious that he's back in
the game," Moakley said. "They're offended and insulted."
Now 73, Cianci, who hosts a radio talk show, says voters
should trust him because he is "dying to get back to work."
"I think people understand that I've always proclaimed my
innocence. In America... you pay the price and I did that," he
said in a phone interview. "I did a good job when I was mayor."
His campaign will focus on jobs, economic development,
schools and the middle class.
"It's a city I love. I think we've lost our way," he said.
"It's time to rebuild our greatness."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Scott Malone and Dan
Grebler)