(Adds details of injuries, permits, crowd size and company)
By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK May 4 A mid-air circus apparatus with
acrobats suspended from it collapsed on Sunday during a
performance in Rhode Island, injuring up to 20 people, nine
seriously, and shocking a packed house of spectators.
The all-female team with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum &
Bailey Circus crashed up to 40 feet (12 meters) to the floor
when the rig tethering them by the hair gave way at the Dunkin'
Donuts Center in Providence.
The acrobats hit the ground just after starting their "hair
hang" performance with the ringmaster telling the audience,
"Suspended only by the strength of ...," according to a video
posted online.
The performers did not scream as they fell, but there was a
"collective gasp" from the 3,900 onlookers who were unsure at
first whether the collapse was part of the act, said spectator
Aletha Wood, who attended the show with her two children and
took the video.
Providence Fire Chief Clarence Cunha said eight women and
one man were seriously hurt, with injuries ranging from head
wounds to broken bones.
A spokeswoman for Rhode Island Hospital gave different
numbers, saying 11 people were treated in the emergency room and
seven were admitted.
Wood said the collapse stunned the audience.
"It was a pretty packed house," she said. "There was a metal
disc hanging from the ceiling and it looked like it was being
held by a single cable."
Stephen Payne, a spokesman for Feld Entertainment, the
parent company of Ringling Bros., said that because the
performers were attached to the equipment and could not let go
of it, a safety net was not required.
SEQUINED COSTUMES
Wood's video showed the equipment and the performers at the
start of the show hidden by a cloth cover lit by blue and red
lights.
The cloth fell away to reveal the acrobats dressed in
sequined costumes and hanging from a circular canopy apparently
suspended by a cable. One of the performers was hanging beneath
the rest.
The structure then suddenly crashed to the floor. Workers
and emergency personnel rushed to the acrobats, with a gurney
arriving a couple of minutes later, after lights were dimmed.
A police spokeswoman said Ringling Bros. got the required
city permits for the show, but the circus was responsible for
its rigging and set-up.
The accident is being investigated by the U.S. Occupational
Safety and Health Administration, state fire marshals and the
city.
"Safety is our top priority, not just for our performers but
also for our crew and all the families who come to see a
Ringling Bros. performance," Feld spokesman Payne said in an
email.
Ringling's other two Sunday shows were canceled, along with
Monday's 10:30 a.m. show.
As hundreds of spectators witnessed the accident, that
opened up the possibility of claims being filed on behalf of
children who could have been traumatized, said Lee Kaplan, a
product liability lawyer in Houston.
Possible defendants ranged from the circus to the maker of
the apparatus, Kaplan added. Performers often signed waivers
that would limit their ability to sue the circus, he said.
Injured performers could file a workers' compensation claim
against the circus, said Tom Lyons, a Providence lawyer. If a
defective product was involved, they may have a claim against
the manufacturer, he added.
Besides Ringling Bros., Feld Entertainment's productions
include Disney On Ice, off-road motorcycle racing and monster
truck shows.
In 2011, Feld Entertainment paid $270,000 to settle charges
by the Department of Agriculture that Ringling animals were
mistreated.
The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
agreed in 2012 to pay $9.3 million to Feld Entertainment to
settle a lawsuit brought by the company in response to dismissed
legal claims that Ringling mistreated elephants.
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson, Svea Herbst, Sharon
Bernstein and Casey Sullivan; Editing by Colleen Jenkins,
Mohammad Zargham, Sharon Bernstein, Eric Walsh and Clarence
Fernandez)