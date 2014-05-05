May 5 Eight circus acrobats were hospitalized on
Monday, with two in critical condition, a day after the rigging
they were hanging from collapsed during a performance in
Providence, Rhode Island, badly injuring the performers and
shocking the audience.
In addition to the two people critically hurt, three were in
serious condition, and three others in good condition, according
to a spokeswoman for Rhode Island Hospital, where the acrobats
were brought after the rig from which they hung by the hair gave
way during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum &
Bailey Circus.
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration was
investigating the cause of the collapse on Monday, a spokesman
said.
Feld Entertainment, the company that produced the show,
canceled Monday's scheduled performances as it looked into the
cause of the collapse.
The company's other productions include Disney On Ice,
off-road motorcycle racing and monster truck shows.
In 2011, Feld Entertainment paid $270,000 to settle charges
by the Department of Agriculture that Ringling animals were
mistreated.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to
Animals agreed in 2012 to pay $9.3 million to Feld Entertainment
to settle a lawsuit brought by the company in response to
dismissed legal claims that Ringling mistreated elephants.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)