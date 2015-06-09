(Adds quote from retiree)
NEW YORK June 9 A Rhode Island judge on Tuesday
signed off on a settlement cementing a landmark pension overhaul
in the state that garnered national attention.
The settlement was not the "perfect solution," but was
"fair, reasonable and adequate," wrote Superior Court Judge
Sarah Taft-Carter in a decision.
Rhode Island's changes, championed by then treasurer and now
Governor Gina Raimondo, were a model of reform at a time when
many U.S. states struggled to rein in pension costs. Unions sued
over the state's reforms, but they later struck a deal.
After that agreement collapsed, they reached a settlement
that came before Taft-Carter.
The agreement preserved roughly 90 percent of the savings
hammered out in the original reforms. It pushes back some
retirement age requirements and offers small cost of living
adjustments. After approval, it must be passed by lawmakers.
"This settlement is in the best long-term interests of all
Rhode Islanders and will keep our state on a path toward
financial stability, economic growth, and job creation,"
Raimondo, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Not all 60,000 workers affected by the plan agree with the
settlement, and anger erupted during days of hearings in
Providence as people testified on whether the deal was fair.
Francesca Bedell, a retired school teacher, fought against
the proposed ruling along with her husband and dozens of others.
"We are absolutely disappointed," she said. "It is really
hard to have this settle so easily."
The Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island was not
immediately available for comment.
Still, there were questions raised about how much the
overhaul would help the state's financial position.
"While they have successfully resolved their differences...
I believe funding challenges will remain a significant challenge
for them for the foreseeable future," said Richard Dreyfuss,
adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute's Center for State and
Local Leadership.
Four years ago as treasurer, Raimondo spearheaded the
state's efforts to raise the retirement age, suspend cost of
living adjustments for retirees and move some onto a hybrid
401(k)-style plan. The reforms helped propel her to the
governor's office.
Raimondo said at her inauguration in January that she wanted
to eliminate the state's structural deficit over the next
several years, as she painted a bleak economic picture of Rhode
Island, its manufacturing base withered over the decades with
little else to take its place.
Last year, the state had the highest unemployment rate of
all U.S. states for nine straight months, she noted.
