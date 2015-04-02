April 2 A new settlement was proposed on
Thursday that could end the bulk of contentious litigation over
2011 public pension reforms in Rhode Island, some of the most
far-reaching in the nation.
The settlement proposal comes as the state and public labor
unions, which sued over changes to public employees' pensions,
sought to avoid a potentially lengthy and expensive trial
scheduled to start on April 20.
"The proposal keeps our state on a path toward financial
stability," said Governor Gina Raimondo in a statement on
Thursday.
Last year, state officials reached an agreement with
firefighters, teachers and retirees. But police union members
rejected that agreement and mediations halted.
The 2011 changes suspended cost-of-living adjustments,
raised the retirement age, moved workers onto a hybrid pension
plan and reduced future benefits for current employees.
Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter on Thursday scrapped
the April trial date after retired Rhode Island Supreme Court
Chief Justice Frank Williams, who served as mediator, announced
the proposed settlement agreement in court, according to local
media reports. Taft-Carter gave the parties to the litigation
until March 18 to implement the settlement, one local report
said.
