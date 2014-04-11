NEW YORK, April 11 Talks to end a legal challenge to Rhode Island's public pension reform failed on Friday, both sides said, putting the state on track for a potentially costly trial against labor unions in a closely-watched battle over public sector retirement benefits.

Firefighters, teachers and retirees involved in the suit had all agreed to a settlement. But police union members rejected the agreement, prompting the state judge overseeing the litigation to order the parties back to mediation on Monday.

"Due to a small group of union members the settlement agreement has failed and the mediation process has ended," Governor Lincoln Chafee and General Treasurer Gina Raimondo said in a statement. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)