By Tim McLaughlin
| PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island Feb 14 Rhode Island
officials on Friday said they reached a proposed settlement in
its pension reform battle, a move that could reduce the plan's
unfunded liability to $5.05 billion from a level that had
approached $9 billion.
Rhode Island's pension reform is considered among the most
far-reaching of any state in the United States. Attorneys,
organized labor and many in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal
bond market have been waiting to see the outcome of mediation,
including details of the settlement, for indications of what
kind of pension changes could potentially survive challenges in
other places.