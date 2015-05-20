By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| PROVIDENCE, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. May 20 A public pension
overhaul in Rhode Island was "right for the state," a state
lawyer argued in court on Wednesday in an effort to win approval
for a settlement that would end litigation over sweeping 2011
reforms that garnered national attention and inflamed local
emotions.
Rhode Island's far-reaching retirement system changes,
championed by then Treasurer and now Governor Gina Raimondo,
served as a model of reform at a time when many U.S. states
struggled to rein in ballooning pension costs. Several state
pension systems, including Illinois and New Jersey, still face
huge gaps and low funding levels.
Labor unions sued over Rhode Island's changes, but they
later struck a deal with the state. That agreement collapsed,
but they reached another that is now before Superior Court Judge
Sarah Taft-Carter, who gave preliminary approval earlier this
year.
The settlement amends provisions in the 2011 reforms and, if
approved, must be passed by the legislature in order to take
effect.
Not all of the 60,000 workers affected by the case agree
with the settlement, and anger could erupt over the next several
days of hearings in a Providence courtroom as Taft-Carter
listens to 69 people testify whether the settlement is fair.
Some are former teachers and courtroom clerks who will
detail the excessive financial burdens the deal represents and
"breathe life into the violations of their rights," their
lawyer, Miriam Weizenbaum, told Taft-Carter.
They "worked in the past for future pay that is being
denied," she said, adding they met their legal obligations and
that the state is breaking those laws. By agreeing to this deal,
she said, the state would be given "carte blanche" to do it
again in other matters.
But John Tarantino, an attorney for the state, said the
reduced benefits provided much-needed savings for the state.
The deal preserves roughly 90 percent of the savings
hammered out in the original reforms. It pushes back some
retirement age requirements and offers small cost of living
adjustments.
Four years ago as Treasurer, Raimondo spearheaded the
state's efforts to raise the retirement age, suspend cost of
living adjustments for public workers and move them onto a
hybrid 401(k)-style plan.
The reforms, estimated to save taxpayers about $4 billion
while preserving the retirement system, helped propel her to the
governor's office.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Additional writing by Hilary
Russ; Editing by Megan Davies and Grant McCool)