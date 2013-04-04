BOSTON The University of Rhode Island said on Thursday it was investigating reports of a gunman on its campus in Kingston, but officials said they were not aware of any shots having been fired and no injuries had been reported.

"The university is still investigating reports of a man on the Kingstown campus," said Linda Acciardo, a spokeswoman for the school. "We have no reports of any injuries."

The school urged students, faculty and others to shelter in place while state, local and campus police investigate, she said. It said on its website that the gunman had been reported in Chaffee Hall.

The school said it had canceled all classes at the 1,200-acre Kingstown campus, about 30 miles south of Providence in the southern portion of the smallest U.S. state, as a precautionary measure.

