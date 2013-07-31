By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, July 30
services offered by moonlighting motorists but frowned on by
licensed taxi drivers and some cities as "bandit" cab operations
would gain new legitimacy in California under a plan proposed on
Tuesday by state regulators.
The draft rules to govern companies that already operate
under such names as Lyft, SideCar and Uber, allowing passengers
to electronically hail rides through smartphone applications,
were unveiled by the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) as
taxi drivers continued to lobby against them.
The PUC, based in San Francisco, is set to vote on the
guidelines as early as its Sept. 5 meeting.
Taxi drivers registered their disapproval by staging a noisy
demonstration against the ride-sharing services on Tuesday,
circling San Francisco City Hall in their cabs.
Meanwhile, the head of the cabbies' national trade group,
the Taxicab, Limousine and Paratransit Association, slammed the
proposal as a blow to local control over traditional
taxi-for-hire carriers.
San Francisco-based Lyft, SideCar and Uber, the three most
well known of the ride-sharing services, hailed the draft
guidelines, saying they already comply with several of the key
rules laid out in the document.
Among the proposed regulations are requirements for
ride-share operators to obtain a license with the PUC to do
business in California, to submit their drivers to criminal
background checks and to carry liability insurance of at least
$1 million per incident.
The PUC's move to regulate commercial ride-sharing in the
nation's most populous state comes as a number of major U.S.
cities have imposed restrictions on such services.
Lyft, SideCar and Uber, operating in large urban areas
across the country and catering to young, tech-savvy passengers,
are built around smartphone apps that allow users to call for a
ride from drivers who are behind the wheel of their own personal
cars and participating in the service.
The apps, which are based on global positioning satellite
technology, measure distance traveled and suggest a dollar
figure for the rider to pay the driver.
In the case of Lyft, drivers are identified by a fluffy pink
mustache they affix to the grill of their cars. Uber differs
from Lyft and SideCar because it connects passengers with
licensed limousine drivers. But in April, it unveiled another
service called UberX that relies on average citizen drivers.
"Ultimately, we hope that other states will see this as an
example, and we'll have consistent rules across the country,"
said Sunil Paul, CEO of SideCar.
Los Angeles launched an aggressive action against Uber, Lyft
and SideCar in June when municipal officials issued
cease-and-desist letters to the companies, accusing them of
operating in the nation's second-largest city without a license.
The companies have continued to do business in Los Angeles
in defiance of city officials, insisting they should be governed
by the state, which regulates limousines and other ride-for-hire
services that operate as private charter carriers in which
transportation is arranged in advance.
Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz has been working on
city rules to rein in ride-sharing companies and their drivers,
which he called "bandit cabs."
"When the first serial rapist appears to be a Lyft driver, I
think the city, by doing nothing, is just as liable as anybody
else," Koretz said last week.
(Reporting and writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Additional
reporting by Brandon Lowrey in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve
Gorman and Philip Barbara)