By Joseph White and Paul Lienert
DETROIT May 25 A flurry of deals between big
automakers and ride hailing and transportation startups is
rewriting the playbook in the contest to control the future of
personal transportation.
Automakers now recognize they may turn ride-hailing services
and car sharing companies into steady customers for all sorts of
vehicles, particularly hybrid and electric cars, industry
executives and analysts say.
Tie-ups with carpooling services or short-term rental
companies help automakers expose consumers to brands they might
otherwise ignore. Technology companies offer access to troves of
consumer data, and sophisticated ways to analyze them.
From the automakers, the Silicon Valley mobility companies
obtain fresh capital, access to auto industry engineers who know
how cars work and discounts on vehicles for their drivers.
In the latest tie-up between an automaker and a
transportation technology startup, German luxury car maker BMW
AG said on Wednesday its BMW iVentures venture capital
arm has invested an undisclosed amount in California-based Scoop
Technologies, which offers a smartphone-powered carpooling
service called Scoop.
On Tuesday, Toyota Motor Corp, the world's No. 1
automaker by vehicle sales, said it was investing an undisclosed
amount of money in Uber. Germany's
Volkswagen AG said on the same day it would invest
$300 million in Gett, a smaller ride-hailing company.
Earlier this year, General Motors Co acquired a stake
in Uber rival Lyft, and the Detroit automaker is
launching its own car-sharing and mobility ventures under the
Maven brand. Ford Motor Co, Daimler AG and
other major automakers have unveiled efforts to embrace
ride-hailing and car-sharing services.
Automakers "want to make sure they are in the game," as more
consumers use ride sharing or carpooling, said Mark Short, an
Ernst and Young partner who advises automakers on transactions.
"To be in the game, you have to make investments in these
companies."
NEW SALES CHANNEL
In the case of Uber and Toyota, both could benefit from an
alliance.
Uber "actually knows very little from its own experience
about cars - how they're made, how they work," said Jan Dawson,
technology analyst with Jackdaw Research. Uber has said it wants
to develop self-driving cars - as does Toyota - and the two
indicated they will collaborate on research.
Toyota said it expects to offer new ways for Uber drivers to
buy Toyota cars, and could market Toyota and Lexus brand
vehicles to Uber in bulk fleet sales. Details of these programs
have yet to be decided, a Toyota spokesman said on Wednesday.
Toyota and some rival automakers currently offer discounts
to drivers for Uber and its ride-hailing rival, Lyft. An Uber
driver who wants to buy a Toyota Prius, for example, could
receive a $750 discount. The Uber discount for a Ford Focus is
$2,100, according to information on Uber's website.
Uber said on Wednesday discounts from various automakers
have saved its drivers more than $20 million on vehicle
purchases globally as of the end of last year. As of last
December, more than 50,000 people around the world had used its
car discount program, Uber Vehicle Solutions, to buy or lease
vehicles worth over $1 billion.
Ride hailing and car sharing companies could become outlets
for automakers trying to sell more electric vehicles, or hybrid
cars, to earn credits under U.S. federal and state environmental
rules. The high costs of an electric car battery are more
rapidly offset by ferrying passengers around a city all day than
by a routine round-trip commute.
GM executives say Lyft will be an important customer for the
automaker's Chevrolet Bolt electric car, due to launch late this
year.
BMW's investment in Scoop is also aimed at selling vehicles,
Ulrich Quay, managing director of BMW iVentures, said on
Wednesday. Ride sharing can help the automaker get to know
customers who have never driven a BMW, he said.
The Scoop application connects people who live in the same
neighborhoods and work near each other to arrange carpools. The
company currently operates in the San Francisco Bay area.
