NEW YORK, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nail salons
in New York were warned on Monday to respect the rights of their
workers or face closure under proposed legislation that has won
the backing of immigrant groups.
The move followed a New York Times expose on the industry
that highlighted unsafe working conditions with hazardous
chemicals and unfair labor practices that included not paying
the legal minimum wage or withholding pay entirely.
Most workers in nail salon are immigrants and the majority
are women from Asia and Latin America.
"Our point is simple: exploitation has no place in the state
of New York," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement
to introduce the legislation that also introduces a public
education campaign to help workers understand their rights.
"The rights of nail salon employees must be respected and we
are launching an aggressive crackdown on the industry to make
sure that happens."
The multi-pronged, legislative package gives New York's
state department, which regulates the nail salon industry, the
power to punish businesses that flout the law by shutting them
down or impose heftier fines.
On the health front, it mandates adequate ventilation as
well as sufficient supplies of masks, gloves and eye protection
when employees are dealing with potentially hazardous chemicals.
The package addresses the issue of unlicensed manicurists by
trying to make licenses more accessible for immigrant nail salon
workers by offering guidelines in more languages including
Nepali and Tibetan.
License exams will be administered in additional languages
and workers will also be offered free training materials on the
state department's website and expanded free English classes.
One change that went into immediate effect requires that
every salon has an insurance policy or bond that covers business
liabilities, especially in the event that owners are found not
to have paid workers.
Previously if an owner was found to have violated the wage
law they could sell their assets and claim an inability to pay.
The insurance rule is intended to end that practice.
A workers' bill of rights, explaining their right to a
minimum wage no matter their immigration status, must be posted
in every salon.
Immigrant groups praised the governor's actions.
Miriam Yeung, of the National Asian Pacific American Women's
Forum, said she hoped Cuomo's "solutions become a national model
for improving the quality of nail salon jobs".
(Reporting By Leslie Gevirtz, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)