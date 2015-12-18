Dec 18 U.S. energy firms this week added oil
rigs for the first time in the last five weeks, data showed on
Friday, despite continued weak crude prices.
Drillers added 17 oil rigs in the week ended Dec. 18,
bringing the total rig count up to 541, oil services company
Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report.
That is about a third of the 1,536 oil rigs operating in
same week a year ago. Since the end of the summer, drillers have
cut 151 oil rigs.
The additions this week showed that at least some drillers
were willing to start drilling again even with U.S. oil prices
trading below $40 a barrel in hopes of higher prices in the
future.
U.S. crude futures fell as low as $34.39 a barrel on
Friday, its cheapest price since February 2009, as bearish
sentiment driven by oversupply rattled the market and was set to
lead prices to a third straight weekly drop, the longest streak
in four months.
Energy traders noted the rate of weekly oil rig reductions
since the start of September, about 10 on average, was much
lower than the 18 rigs cut on average since the rig count peaked
at 1,609 in October 2014, due in part to expectations of
slightly higher prices in the future.
U.S. crude futures for next year were trading around $40 a
barrel, down from $42 last week, according to the full year 2016
calendar strip on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Higher prices encourage drillers to add rigs. The most
recent time crude prices were much higher than now was in May
and June, when U.S. futures averaged $60 a barrel.
In response to those higher prices, drillers added 47 rigs
over the summer.
The rig count is an indicator traders look at to predict
whether production will rise or fall in future months.
U.S. oil production held at 9.4 million barrels per day
(bpd) in September, the same as August, according to the latest
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 914 production
report.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)