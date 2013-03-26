By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, March 26 Fifty-five percent of U.S.
river and stream lengths were in poor condition for aquatic
life, largely under threat from runoff contaminated by
fertilizers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on
Tuesday.
High levels of phosphorus and nitrogen, runoff from urban
areas, shrinking ground cover and pollution from mercury and
bacteria were putting the 1.2 million miles (1.9 million km) of
streams and rivers surveyed under stress, the EPA said.
"This new science shows that America's streams and rivers
are under significant pressure," Nancy Stone, acting
administrator of the EPA's Office of Water, said in a statement.
Twenty-one percent of the United States' river and stream
length was in good biological condition, down from 27 percent in
2004, according to the survey, carried out in 2008 and 2009 at
almost 2,000 sites.
Twenty-three percent was in fair condition and 55 percent
was in poor condition, the survey showed. The finding uses an
index that combines measures for aquatic life, such as crayfish
and water insects.
Of the three major climatic regions surveyed - eastern
highlands, plains and lowlands, and the west - the west was in
the best shape, with 42 percent of stream and river length in
good condition.
In the eastern highlands and the plains and lowlands, 17
percent and 16 percent of waterway length respectively was in
good condition.
By far the most widespread stress factor was phosphorus and
nitrogen, which are used in fertilizer. Forty percent of river
and stream length had high levels of phosphorus and 28 percent
had high levels of nitrogen, the report said.
Risk levels of mercury in fish tissue were exceeded in
13,144 miles (16,000 km) of rivers. Streams were not surveyed.
In 9 percent of river and stream length, samples for enterococci
bacteria topped levels for protecting human health.
Federal, state and tribal researchers carried out the survey
at sites ranging from the Mississippi River to mountain streams.
The survey report is the first statistically based overview
of the condition of U.S. rivers and streams.
