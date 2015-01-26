(Adds details of suit, background)
NEW YORK Jan 26 The daughter of late comedienne
Joan Rivers filed a medical malpractice lawsuit on Monday
against the New York outpatient clinic that treated the
entertainer a week before her death last year.
Rivers, who was 81, suffered cardiac arrest during an
examination of her throat and vocal cords at the Yorkville
Endoscopy center on Manhattan's Upper East Side and died a week
later, on Sept. 4, at a New York hospital.
Earlier this month a government health agency, the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services, found the Yorkville facility
had fallen short of the conditions necessary to qualify for
coverage as a supplier of outpatient surgical services.
The clinic was given until March to correct its deficiencies
or face revocation of its federal accreditation and funding.
The malpractice lawsuit was filed by Rivers' only child, her
daughter Melissa, in New York state Supreme Court seeking
unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
The lawsuit alleges that the Yorkville clinic failed to
properly advise the elder Rivers about the risks of her
treatment and acted with reckless disregard for her health and
safety.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Writing by Steve
Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)