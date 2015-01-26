NEW YORK Jan 26 The daughter of the late
comedienne Joan Rivers has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit
against the New York outpatient clinic that treated the
entertainer a week before her death last year.
Rivers, who was 81, suffered cardiac arrest during an
examination of her throat and vocal cords at the Yorkville
Endoscopy center on Manhattan's Upper East Side and subsequently
died in a New York hospital.
The lawsuit was filed by her daughter, Melissa Rivers, on
Monday in New York state Supreme Court seeking unspecified
compensatory and punitive damages.
