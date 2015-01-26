NEW YORK Jan 26 The daughter of the late comedienne Joan Rivers has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the New York outpatient clinic that treated the entertainer a week before her death last year.

Rivers, who was 81, suffered cardiac arrest during an examination of her throat and vocal cords at the Yorkville Endoscopy center on Manhattan's Upper East Side and subsequently died in a New York hospital.

The lawsuit was filed by her daughter, Melissa Rivers, on Monday in New York state Supreme Court seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Writing by Steve Gorman: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)