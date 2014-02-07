CHICAGO Feb 7 Icy waters on the Illinois River
brought barge traffic to a virtual halt this week, slowing
transportation of grains and other raw materials to export
terminals at the U.S. Gulf with no relief expected as forecasts
call for more bitter cold weather in the coming days, officials
said on Friday.
Some barge operators were "tying up" their vessels while
other shippers were traveling single-file through a pathway in
the ice on the Illinois River near Peoria Lake in the central
part of the state. Shippers were also restricting tows to six or
eight barges, down from 15 or more normally, as ice buildup
narrowed chambers on the river's locks.
"They're having a hard time getting through the ice," said
Ron Fornier, public affairs officer for the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers' Rock Island district.
Shipments of grain along the Illinois River become more
important in the winter season after shipping ceases on the
upper- and mid-Mississippi River. The Illinois flows into the
Mississippi, the main channel to U.S. Gulf export facilities,
north of St. Louis.
There were scarce offers for empty vessels until later this
month along the Illinois River even as exporters were bidding at
the highest levels for barges since last autumn's harvest,
traders said.
"All the barges are late on deliveries. It will probably get
a little worse next week," a barge trader in Minnesota said.
Barge freight costs for shipping grain on the Illinois River
next week remained pricey, quoted at 600 percent of tariff.
Below-zero Fahrenheit temperatures (minus 18 degrees
Celsius) were forecast through at least the middle of next week
before conditions moderate slightly, said Kyle Tapley, a
meteorologist with MDA Weather Services.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; editing by Matthew
Lewis)