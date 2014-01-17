(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 17 If America's long love affair
with the motor car is not exactly over, it has certainly become
less intense in the past decade.
Statistics compiled by the Federal Highway Administration
(FHWA) reveal a remarkable turning point: for the first time
since the introduction of the internal combustion engine,
vehicle use is rising more slowly than the U.S. population.
Fuel consumption is unchanged since 2002, while the resident
population has increased by more than 26 million (9 percent).
In 2012, U.S. motorists purchased 172 billion gallons of
gasoline and diesel, the same as in 2002, even though the U.S.
population had climbed from 288 million to 314 million in the
meantime.
The recession, tougher fuel economy standards for cars and
light trucks and the increased use of biofuels have all
contributed to the reduction in fuel consumption compared with
the long-term trend.
But Americans were driving their cars and trucks fewer miles
even before the recession started. Driving patterns began to
shift around 2004, which coincides with a sharp rise in crude
oil and pump prices.
The total number of miles driven on U.S. roads peaked at
3.031 trillion in 2007, fell during the recession and then
stabilised. It was still down at just 2.968 trillion in 2012,
according to the FHWA.
However, driving on rural roads began falling much earlier,
in 2002, and has declined consistently since then. Rural road
use is down more than 13 percent over the past decade (Chart 1).
Driving on urban roads continued to rise until the recession
and has since stabilised. But the overall picture is that the
volume of driving has failed to match the rate of increase in
the population (Chart 2).
****************************************
Chart 1: link.reuters.com/wah26v
Chart 2: link.reuters.com/zah26v
Chart 3: link.reuters.com/ceh26v
Chart 4: link.reuters.com/feh26v
****************************************
In addition to the changes in fuel economy standards and
increased use of biofuels, important shifts are taking place in
behaviour and contributing to a big shift in fuel consumption.
Behavioural change matters because it suggests that a
structural shift is occurring in demand for road transport fuel,
which is the most important end-use for crude oil.
The change in the United States may also be occurring in the
other advanced economies such as Britain. If it proves enduring,
it could also influence forecasts about vehicle use and fuel
consumption in rapidly developing economies such as China, India
and Brazil.
DRIVING CONJECTURES
The precise reasons for the change are not clear. Data on
fuel consumption, car ownership, miles travelled and commuting
are based on fuel excise tax collections and roadside surveys,
which are fully available only two years later, as well as
travel trends and commuting surveys, which are conducted even
less frequently.
Even so, it is possible to offer some conjectures about what
could be driving the shift. The U.S. population is becoming more
urban, which would account for the decline in rural driving and
could also make the average journey to work and for other
purposes shorter.
There is some evidence that the shift from the inner cities
and inner suburbs to outer suburbs has slowed and may be
partially reversing.
Americans are certainly commuting less to and from work,
according to the government, perhaps as a result of more
home-working and living nearer to their work place.
The population is also aging, which reduces the relative
number of work-related journeys.
The amount of driving for family errands and for other
social and recreational purposes also has been falling steeply
since the 1990s; perhaps because the fabled family cross-country
road trip is becoming less common.
And although the trend is too new to show up in the
statistics yet, online shopping and other transactions over the
Internet could be reducing the number of trips that consumers
make to stores.
On the business side, retailers and distribution companies
are all looking to increase the efficiency of road haulage by
better route-planning and making more use of distribution hubs
to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce fuel bills. ("Better
route planning cuts fuel use in freight sector", March 25, 2014,
)
POPULATION PATTERNS
Data from the decennial censuses in 2000 and 2010 hints at
demographic changes that are likely to affect driving behaviour.
The U.S. population is becoming more urban and suburban. In
2000, 6.7 percent of the population lived in rural counties. By
2010, the rural population had fallen to just 6.3 percent,
according to the Census Bureau. ("Patterns of Metropolitan and
Micropolitan Population Change 2000-2010", Sept 2012)
The federal government defines as a metropolitan area any
county containing an urban area with a population of at least
50,000. Micropolitan areas include any county with a cluster of
at least 10,000. Neighbouring counties may be included in a
metropolitan or micropolitan area if they are closely integrated
with the urban core. Rural counties are any that are not
included in one of these core-based statistical areas.
In 2010, there were 366 metropolitan areas and 576 micro
areas, according to the Census Bureau. Between the 2000 and 2010
censuses, the U.S. population increased by 27.3 million. But the
increase was heavily skewed to metropolitan areas (25.2
million). The population of micro areas grew just 1.7 million
and rural county populations were up by only 350,000.
The most rapid growth took place in metro and micro areas
with a total population of between 100,000 and 5 million. Large
metro areas (though not the very largest with over 5 million
inhabitants) tended to grow faster than smaller metro areas,
micro areas and rural counties.
The population continued to shift to the suburbs. Within
metro areas, outlying counties tended to grow faster than the
core. But the race to the outer suburbs may have slowed
slightly. The biggest recorded increase was in the population
living five to 15 miles from city hall (Charts 3 and 4).
The population is also clearly getting older. The median
U.S. age rose from 35.3 in 2010 to 37.2 years in 2010. But in
micro areas the median age rose from 36.7 to 39.3 years, and in
rural areas it went up from 38.5 years to 41.9 years. Older
residents are less likely to commute or undertake long journeys
for work.
DRIVING PATTERNS
There are hints about changes in driving behaviour in the
National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) too. Unfortunately the
last survey was conducted in 2009, and the next one is not due
until 2015. But the survey does suggest driving peaked in the
1990s and began to fall in the 2000s.
Between 1969 and 1995, the average number of miles travelled
per person per day doubled from 20 to 39. The average number of
journeys more than doubled from 2 to 4.3, though the length fell
marginally.
But the average number of miles travelled per person per day
fell in 2001 and again in 2009, to 36.9 and 36.1 respectively.
The average number of journeys per day has also fallen to around
3.75 per person.
Typical commuting distances have lengthened slightly since
the 1990s (though the distance may have peaked in 2001). But the
average number of commutes per year has fallen around a fifth.
Crucially, the number of commutes was falling even before the
recession, perhaps because of increased home-working.
Trips for shopping and other errands have also fallen, by 7
percent and 25 percent respectively. For recreation and social
purposes, the number of trips is up since the first half of the
1990s, but the average length has fallen by a quarter.
The mosaic of data on driving behaviour from different
sources is too fragmented and too delayed to provide a clear
picture about what has happened to driving patterns over the
past decade. But most of it points to the fact that Americans
are using their cars less than they did in the 1990s.
Something similar appears to be happening in the United
Kingdom, where the distance travelled per person per year has
stabilised and tapered slightly since about 2004, according to
Britain's Department of Transport, which suggests the forces at
work are not confined to the United States.
If these shifts prove enduring, and that's still a big "if",
the consequences for future oil demand could be profound.
(editing by Jane Baird)