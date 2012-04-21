LAS VEGAS, April 20 Financing for U.S. roads and
highways is likely to attract a growing number of public-private
partnerships once Congress passes federal transportation
funding, a panel of experts at a Federal Association of
Municipal Analysts conference in Las Vegas said on Friday.
Congress last month opted for a 90-day extension of
transportation funding amid a standoff between Democrats and
Republicans over competing long-term proposals, casting
uncertainty over the eventual level of federal spending for
building and repairing highways.
When this uncertainty is finally resolved, a range of
financing options for the work can emerge, analysts said.
"We will need some money first," said Richard Little of the
University of Southern California, adding that afterwards, the
long-t e rm debt financing tools for major projects known as
public-pr i vate partnerships co u ld follow.
While the United States has the world's largest economy, it
ranks 24th in the quality of its overall infrastructure and 20th
for its roads, according to the World Economic Forum.
Public-private partnerships, more popular in Europe than in
the United States, bring together public authorities and the
equity and expertise of private companies.
One example is a new two-lane tunnel beside the existing
Midtown Tunnel between Portsmouth and Norfolk in Virginia that
will double current capacity. The project, which closed its
financing in April, is equally split between Virginia and a
private partnership in which Sweden's Skanska
is a participant.
With tight budgets at the federal and local levels reducing
the availability of public funds for new infrastructure
projects, some planners will turn to private investors.
"There is ample capital available to invest in
revenue-backed U.S. infrastructure projects," said Little,
n oting some of the $12 trillion of pension funds could become
available for infrastructure investments.
However, the partnerships cannot replace public funding,
experts at the conference said.
"One point is funding, and another is financing," said Joung
Lee of the American Association of State Highway and
Transportation Officials, which represents state transportation
departments.
Gasoline taxes, both federal and state, account for the bulk
of funds for building and maintaining highways, and revenue from
these is in decline in real terms.
More fuel-efficient vehicles and a federal gasoline tax long
set at a flat rate of 18.4 cents per gallon are pushing this
primary source of road revenues down.
"We presented the Congress with a wide variety of financing
options," said Lee, showing a wide matrix including endless
possibilities, such as drivers' license surchages or other taxes
and fees.
"What is lacking is the political will to implement any of
these options."
(Reporting By Tiziana Barghini)