NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. travel on streets and roads rose in May by 2.7 percent from a year ago to 275.1 billion vehicle miles, according to the Department of Transportation.

The seasonally-adjusted vehicle miles traveled for May 2015 rose 3.4 percent to 262.1 billion miles. It represents a 0.2 percent rise from April.

The greatest increase in driving was seen in the South-Atlantic states. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)