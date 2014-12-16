By Michael Fleeman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 15 A humanoid robot with a
head, hands and feet and wearing stylish red sneakers boarded a
flight for Germany at Los Angeles International Airport on
Monday, becoming what was billed as the first robot traveling as
a paid passenger on an airline.
The robot, named Athena, created a scene at the Tom Bradley
International Terminal as she was pushed in a wheelchair up to
the Lufthansa counter to pick up her ticket to Frankfurt.
Television crews swarmed, camera flashes went off and people
aimed their cell-phone cameras at her, exclaiming: "It's a
robot!"
Built by the Salt Lake City engineering and robotics company
Sarcos, Athena was purchased by Germany's Max Planck Society,
which along with researchers at the University of Southern
California are trying to make her perform tasks too dangerous
for humans, such as cleanup after the nuclear disaster at
Fukushima, Japan.
"We don't want humans to go there and sacrifice their
lives," said Max Planck doctoral student Alexander Herzog, who
was pushing Athena through the airport. "I would like to have a
robot achieve the same task, such as opening up doors and
cleaning up."
Right now, Athena can do little more than sit and bask in
attention. The software to make her legs move and stand is still
in the works, though her arms can operate and her mouth glows
blue on a white head fitted with cameras and sensors.
She got an economy ticket but still enjoyed special
treatment, including a cut to the front of the ticket line in
the first-class lane.
And while Athena did not have to go through the regular
metal detector, the Transportation Security Administration had a
special electronic pat-down awaiting, said airport spokeswoman
Nancy Suey Castles. "TSA didn't want us to say what it was," she
said.
As for the flight, Athena was strapped into a seat like a
regular passenger, but was put in the off position, accompanied
all the way to her new laboratory home in Germany by Herzog and
Jeannette Bohg, senior research scientist at the Max Planck
Society.
Representatives for Lufthansa could not be reached for
comment.
Athena could have been shipped in a big box like any other
electronic gear, but the scientists "wanted to see how humans
responded to a robot sitting in a plane," said Castles.
Plus, added Herzog, "It's cheaper to get a seat."
(Reporting by Michael Fleeman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and
Mohammad Zargham)