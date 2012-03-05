WASHINGTON, March 5 A four-legged robot
known as the Cheetah lived up to its name on Monday, setting a
new land speed record for legged robots by running at 18 mph (29
kph) on a treadmill at a laboratory in Massachusetts, its
developer said.
The Cheetah, being developed by Boston Dynamics with funding
from the U.S. military's Defense Advanced Research Projects
Agency, is part of a program aimed at achieving theoretical and
experimental advances in the science of robotics.
The Cheetah broke a land speed record for legged robots that
was set in 1989 when a two-legged robot at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology ran at a speed of just over 13 mph (21
kph), Boston Dynamics said in a statement.
Dr. Alfred Rizzi, chief robotics scientist at Boston
Dynamics, said the goal is ultimately to get the Cheetah running
much faster and in an outdoors environment.
"We designed the treadmill to go over 50 mph (80 kph) but we
plan to get off the treadmill and into the field as soon as
possible," Rizzi said in a statement. "We really want to
understand the limits of what is possible for fast-moving
robots."
A video of the Cheetah on the treadmill can be seen at:
www.youtube.com/BostonDynamics#p/a/u/0/83ULlgpT1UQ .
(Reporting By David Alexander; editing by Eric Beech)