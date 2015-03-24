By Scott Malone
| WORCESTER, Mass., March 24
WORCESTER, Mass., March 24 A hefty robot
designed for search-and-rescue and a spindly four-legged rival
that bounds along on hydraulic limbs will face off next month
along with more than a dozen other entrants in the debut Vecna
Robot Sprint Challenge outside Boston.
The robots, designed by student teams at the Worcester
Polytechnic Institute, will be racing a lineup ranging from
commercial available machines weighing hundreds of pounds to
remote control cars jerry-rigged by teenage hobbyists.
The 100-meter out-and-back course, where the robots will
accept a cup full of confetti at the turnaround, has no
ambitions of attracting competitors on par with those in the
U.S. Defense Department-funded Defense Advanced Research
Projects Agency Robotics Challenge, where some of the world's
top minds in the field will show off creations that cost tens of
millions of dollars.
Rather, the competition sponsored by robotics company Vecna
Technologies is part of a growing breed of lower-key robot races
sprouting up across the United States that experts contend could
play a powerful role in attracting young students into the
fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
"It's a fantastic trend; I'm all for it," said Massachusetts
Institute of Technology associate professor Russ Tedrake, who
helped lead the school's fourth-place DARPA team in 2014.
Races like Vecna's, which he is not involved in organizing,
they seem to be drawing people in to the field, he added.
Competitions also help spin off new ideas that can grow into
practical inventions, experts said. The fleet of self-driving
cars that Google Inc has been testing relies on ideas
generated at an earlier DARPA race, for instance.
WARMING UP WALRUS
On Friday afternoon at Worcester's campus about 40 miles (64
kilometers) west of Boston, 22-year-old senior Brendan McLeod
and four classmates were working on their entry, nicknamed
"Walrus," for Water and Land Remote Unmanned Search.
Their project was not designed for speed, McLeod admitted.
The 80-pound (36-kilogram) device features four tracked
flipper-like appendages that allow it to swim, climb stairs or
muster a brisk walking pace on flat ground.
"We think we can expect to do (the 100-meter race) in about
a minute and a half," McLeod said.
The robot, which features three cameras, has enough
processing power to navigate the parking-lot course on its own
and is so solidly built that team advisor Michael Gennert, who
directs the school's robotics engineering program, joked that it
could run over a smaller entrant that stopped in its way.
The tank-like Walrus was designed as a senior project well
before Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Vecna Technologies decided
to host the event. Other entrants will be lower-tech, said
Debbie Theobald, the company's chief executive.
"To keep the barrier for entry really low for this year, the
robots don't have to be autonomous," Theobald said.
Worcester's other team will be entering a robot named the
Hydro Dog, which will bound over the course on four legs powered
by what assistant research professor Marko Popovic called
"artificial muscles."
The rubbery tubes fill with water and then release it, using
the change in shape that results to move the 35-pound (16
kilogram), knee-high robot's aluminum legs. The four students
working on the Hydro Dog, however, were still determining what
speed it might achieve.
Senior Thane Hunt, 23, said he was looking forward both to
trying their creation in the contest and to seeing what
strategies other teams had come up with to navigate the course.
Rival Worcester team adviser Gennert said he hoped more
contests like Vecna's would sprout up in the coming years.
"The competitions have a number of positive outcomes," he
said. "You inspire future generations of students."
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)