By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO May 18 A California mother suffered
severe burns from a handful of beach rocks that burst into
flames in her pocket, and authorities on Friday said they are
trying to determine why the stones appear to have been coated
with flammable phosphorus.
The woman was identified on Friday as Lyn Hiner, 43, when
she appeared on ABC program "Good Morning America" from her
hospital bed at a burn center. She is from San Clemente, which
is midway between Los Angeles and San Diego.
It is also near Camp Pendleton, the biggest U.S. Marine
Corps base on the West Coast and a major training area where
various types of munitions are used.
"All of a sudden something hot on my leg just sort of
started to bug me and so I started to think it was a bug bite,
and I started slapping it, and next thing I know my shorts are
on fire," Hiner said on the show.
Orange County Fire Authority Captain Marc Stone, whose
agency responded to the incident, said it was "not a hoax."
"The victim is undergoing skin grafts for third degree burns
from these rocks which appear to contain phosphorus," he said.
The woman went with her family on Thursday morning to a spot
at San Onofre State Beach, where her children gathered up seven
small rocks they brought home, Stone said.
Hiner picked up the rocks at some point and put them in her
shorts pocket where they burst into flames hours after the beach
excursion, authorities said.
"We field-tested them for phosphorus and they tested
positive," said Deanne Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Orange
County Department of Environmental Health. "We've sent them to a
state-certified laboratory for further tests and confirmation
that it is phosphorus."
Phosphorus is a mineral that has to be stored in water or
another medium that keeps it from being exposed to air, Thompson
said. Once exposed to air, it burns very quickly and very hot,
she said. It has been used in flares and hand grenades for
precisely those destructive characteristics.
"I'm theorizing that the rocks must have dried out through
the day and finally dried enough to react while they were in the
woman's pockets," Stone said. "When we arrived, the husband was
hosing her down - both of them had ... burns from trying to get
the rocks out of her pockets. The rocks even burned the wood
floors in the family's home."
Stone said he had searched the Internet for similar cases
and found one in Europe that was traced back to phosphorus-laden
flares from World War Two that washed up on a beach.
"It's a very unique situation," Stone said. "We're not
saying rocks or shorts spontaneously combust."
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Eric Walsh)