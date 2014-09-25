British singer Rod Stewart, performs during the 55th International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez/Files

LAS VEGAS British rocker Rod Stewart is facing a lawsuit from a man who says he was injured when the musician kicked a soccer ball into the crowd at a Las Vegas concert, striking the man in the face and breaking his nose.

A civil lawsuit filed by Mostafa Kashe on Monday in Las Vegas said the 69-year-old Stewart, who early in his career had a reputation as a strong soccer player, has "significant experience" with the sport and should have known he could hurt someone with a kicked ball.

Kashe was unexpectedly hit by a soccer ball Stewart kicked into the crowd during an October 2012 concert at Caesars Palace, and security guards pulled him aside so he could be treated, his complaint said.

Neither Kashe's attorney nor Stewart's publicist could be reached for comment.

Kashe says he suffered lasting physical and mental damage from the blow to the face he suffered when the soccer ball broke his nose, and his complaint said the Southern California man missed work and had to cut his family's Las Vegas vacation short due to the injury. His suit seeks damages in excess of $10,000.

(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Lisa Shumaker)