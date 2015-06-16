LOS ANGELES, June 16 A 10-year-old girl who fell unconscious while riding a roller coaster at southern California's Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park died of natural causes, a coroner's official said on Tuesday.

Jasmine Martinez was found unconscious but still breathing on Friday at the end of a late-afternoon ride on the Revolution attraction at the park in Valencia, California.

She was rushed by helicopter to a hospital and later transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where she died on Saturday.

Officials at the hospital told the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office the girl died of natural causes, said Ed Winter, assistant chief of operations and investigations for the office.

He added that his agency does not plan to conduct an autopsy in the case and he did not know if the girl had any pre-existing condition.

The Revolution, one of about 20 thrill rides at Magic Mountain, runs at speeds of up to 55 mph (89 km/h) and opened in 1976 as the world's first modern roller coaster with a vertical loop.

Six Flags said in a statement that state investigators found the death was unrelated to the operation of the ride, which has since reopened.

"There is no evidence to suggest that this was in any way ride-related," the company said. "We do not know if there was a pre-existing condition." (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Lambert)