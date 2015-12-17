By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. and Romanian
governments are expected to announce on Friday completion of a
new missile defense site south of Bucharest that will defend
against potential attacks from Iran, according to three U.S.
defense and government officials.
The U.S. embassy in Romania and Romania's foreign affairs
ministry will announce that the site, which includes a powerful
radar, missile interceptors and communications equipment, is
"technically capable," said the sources, who were not authorized
to speak publicly.
"That means all the major components of the missile defense
system, including the missiles, are in place, and have been
handed over to military commanders," said one of the officials.
Military commanders will declare the so-called Aegis Ashore
site operational, or ready for initial combat use, in early 2016
as they integrate the site with NATO's broader ballistic missile
defense system, the official said.
Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for the
Navy, declined comment on the expected announcement, but said
the site was "an important step in our efforts to protect
against the growing threat posed by the proliferation of
ballistic missiles of increasingly greater ranges, lethality and
sophistication."
Friday's expected announcement comes after year of planning
and work by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, whose director,
Vice Admiral James Syring, will be in Bucharest for the event.
It coincides with deliberations by U.S. officials about how
to respond to an Iranian ballistic missile launch on Oct. 10
that violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The test has intensified concerns among U.S. lawmakers about
an international nuclear deal in which Iran agreed to curb its
nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
Riki Ellison, founder of the nonprofit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said last week's successful test of the Aegis
Ashore off the coast of Hawaii paved the way for Friday's event.
"This system is now in place to protect southern Europe from
any specific threat from Iran should they decide to continue to
break the treaty," Ellison said.
In news first reported by Reuters, a team of sanctions
monitors found on Tuesday that Iran violated a U.N. Security
Council resolution by test-firing a missile capable of
delivering a nuclear warhead.
A second U.S. official said the U.S. response to the Iranian
test would likely be diplomatic, but noted that the U.S. Navy
maintains a number of warships equipped with Aegis missile
defense equipment in the Gulf region and in the eastern
Mediterranean to guard against potential attacks from Iran.
Hawkins said there were currently four ballistic missile
destroyers deployed to Rota, Spain, including two that were at
sea, and four destroyers in the U.S. Central Command area,
including two in the Gulf and two more heading there as part of
the Harry S. Truman carrier strike group.
Syring told lawmakers in March that MDA was on schedule to
complete the required military construction, installation,
integration and testing at the Romania site to issue a
"technical capability declaration" in 2015.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)