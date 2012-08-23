* Romney plan would maintain mandate, but details scant
* Mandate signed into law by George W. Bush
* Obama has been supportive of ethanol
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney released an energy plan on Thursday that
supports Washington's ethanol quota, a mandate several U.S.
governors want to suspend as the worst drought in over 50 years
sends corn prices to record levels.
Governors from North Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia and New
Mexico, where large numbers of livestock are reared, have
petitioned the Obama administration to waive the mandate which
they say raises prices for corn, an important animal feed.
The grain is also the main stock for making U.S. ethanol.
The five-year old Renewable Fuels Standard, or RFS, signed
into law by then-President George W. Bush, requires more than 13
billion gallons of grain-based ethanol to be blended into
gasoline this year and more in coming years.
Romney's energy plan would "support increased market
penetration and competition among energy sources by maintaining
the RFS and eliminating regulatory barriers" to diversify the
power grid, the fuel system and vehicle fleets. The plan did not
detail how Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, would
support the ethanol mandate.
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, has also been a strong
supporter of ethanol, which provides jobs in Iowa and other
swing states that will be central in the Nov. 6 presidential
election.
The ethanol industry applauded Romney's plan. "By working to
remove barriers to market access for renewable fuels, as
Governor Romney suggests, America can help spur an economic
recovery while securing our energy future," said Bob Dineen, the
CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association.
The Environmental Protection Agency is considering the
waiver requests from the governors but is not likely to rule on
it before the November election.
In 2008 the agency rejected a similar waiver requested by
Texas Governor Rick Perry. In the rejection, the EPA said future
petitions would have to show that the mandate was responsible
for severe economic harm and did not simply contribute to it.